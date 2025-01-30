Technical Trainer
2025-01-30
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Ready to Join?
We are looking for you that have experience as a technical trainer, service engineer, technician, or as a mechanic and has a passion to empower others with your knowledge.
Do you want to be an important player supporting our Importers, Customers and OEM 's to be number one in uptime and support our customer success? Don't wait, come in with your application, recruitment has started and will continue continuously going forward.
You will be part of Importer Service Market team. A team of 12 people supporting our 55 importers (Middle East, Africa, CIS, EU East, South Asia and South America) in all service and after market related areas. You will be working in close collaboration with colleagues within the Industrial and Marine competence development departments at HQ at Volvo Penta, representing and driving the competence strategy for the Importer Markets.
This is how you could make an impact.
You will be responsible for the technical competence in the field, both Marine and Industrial, for all technicians employed by our importers. You will lead the Competence Framework implementation in the field, a centrally developed Framework supporting the technicians in their learning journey from onboarding/fundamentals to the highest level of specialization in the different technologies of today and future launches.
The framework consists of both digital online trainings and instructor lead trainings. You will delegate and follow-up in a digital training path environment. You will also hold live trainings in front of trainers or "key technicians" from our Importers on a train the trainer concept in one of the Volvo Penta training centers or at business partners premises. The main training center for Importer Business unit is in cooperation with the Volvo Group Middle East training premises in Dubai. In 2024 we delivered 8 weeks of instructor lead trainings in Dubai to more than 100 attendees.
Who are you, do we have a match?
We anticipate that you will find pleasure in working across various cultures and arenas, French and/or Arabic would be beneficial for the role, English is a given.
You probably recognize yourself in the following background and characteristics; technical education, technician work experience, knowledge of engines, drives, EVC-systems and transmission engineering, workshop experience, communication or teaching skills and eager to learn and share your knowledge.
Great weight will be put on personal mindset! The right person for the job is essential! If you are passionate about teaching and technology, enjoy multicultural experiences, then I truly believe we are offering the best job out there.
Interested? Please let us know.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
For further information, please contact:
Jon Adamson
Director Service Market Importer Business
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Volvo Penta, a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who works with passion, trust each other and embraces change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
