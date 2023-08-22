Technical Tender Specialist Transformer Service
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2023-08-22
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Are you a driven team player with the ambition to further develop through new challenges? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you. As Technical Tender Specialist, you will be part of a strong team of professionals within a business in the forefront of Transformer Service.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don 't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Create competitive quotations for HVDC tenders, installations, supervision jobs & service contracts in collaboration with Area Sales Managers to achieve both market competitiveness, customer satisfaction and profitability.
Manage the preparation of full cost calculation and forecasting.
To proactively manage opportunity pipeline
Support our customers in technical and commercial requests in a timely manner and with the appropriate level of detail and of course with a high quality
Close and fruitful collaboration with customer and colleagues all over the world
Be a role model for Hitachi Energy in all actions taken
Your background
A degree in Engineering or similar is an advantage
Experience within Service and/or within the transformer business is a strong advantage to be successful in this role
You have a customer-oriented mindset and problem solving comes natural to you.
You work with inclusion and appreciate and contribute to a strong teamwork
You have a strong sense of responsibility, striving to overcome difficult tasks and accept challenges
You are creative and take initiatives to undertake more responsibilities
You are comfortable with IS/IT tools
Swedish language, both oral and written, is mandatory but as you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, you also need to be proficient in English
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 2023-09-10. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Magnus Karlsson, magnus.e.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730-73 41 15; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8049368