Technical Support Specialist to Husqvarna Group
2025-01-13
Welcome to one of the world oldest start-ups!
We really have that passion for innovation and with it, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. By continuously challenging ourselves, we have kept innovating and re-inventing our business, for more than three centuries.
This is our heritage. And our future. And now, we really want you to be a part of it.
We're on a mission to strengthen our leading position, for decades to come. Now we're seeking our next Robotic Support Specialists, to join our team and be at the forefront of this thrilling journey.
Here, you get a role where you really get to think outside the box - and help us find innovative ways to deliver unbeatable value to our customers, build lasting relationships, and bring our skills to new heights.
About the role:
As a member of the Swedish aftersales department in the technical support team, you'll be a product expert on the Husqvarna Automower range to support our retailers and customers.
Whether it's via phone or digital solutions, you'll be the go-to-person when it comes to solving problems and ensuring an great experience with our products. Your passion for adding value, your curious nature, and your desire to help others will make you a hit with our customers.
Your key tasks and Responsibilities:
• Technical support and servicing of Husqvarna Automower 's product concept and solutions
• Technical support to Husqvarna dealer network
• Conduct technical and service training
• Product surveillance and advanced trouble shooting
• Product demonstration
• Training of dealers and end customers
• Travel and visit customer and dealers (from time to time)
• Close collaboration with Husqvarna business functions, dealer network and end customers
Location: Huskvarna, we use a hybride work model with up to 2 days remote in this position.
About you:
You're a social person, who knows how to work a room with ease! People around you likes your positive energy and can-do attitude, even in the face of tough challenges.
You're driven to succeed and always looking for new ways to improve and innovate. You think outside the box, are interested in new technology, have an eye for detail and a natural curiosity that always keeps you on the hunt for new and better solutions.
Requirements:
You have a in electrical background and have been working for some years within supporting and servicing within relevant areas. Maybe from a role as a technician, technical sales or technical support functions (or similar).
This role requires a driver's license type B, since you from time to tome are going to do some exciting travels throughout Sweden, meeting our customers and retailers.
Brush up on your Microsoft Office skills, including your CRM moves, and show off your smooth understanding of delivering top-notch after-sales and customer experiences. This role is for the person who aren't afraid of a fast-paced, customer-focused environment.
Fluency in Swedish and English is a must, and if you already have experience with Robotic Mowers, that is a plus!
Your application:
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, please send us your application as soon as possible, as we review and select candidates continuously.
We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Håkan Lindow, Technical Support Manager at hakan.lindow@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
About our organization:
Founded in Sweden in 1689, Husqvarna Group is a global leader of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for both construction industry as forest, park and garden care. Husqvarna offers a wide range of quality brands for professionals and consumers, subdivided into 3 worldwide divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Husqvarna Construction and Gardena.
The CSU Green Space Professional (GSP) focuses on professionals globally, that shape green spaces which enrich all our lives. These professionals work in landscaping, municipalities, facility management, sports and golf clubs, etc. Our battery products and especially our robotics makes Husqvarna uniquely positioned in the green space market.
We innovate fay beyond technology, enhances the way we meet our customers and how we serve them. For the GSP target group we strive to be "the recognized solution partner for sustainable and innovative green space management"
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9099981