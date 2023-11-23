Technical Support Agent - Air Conditioning
2023-11-23
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done!
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As our new member in technical support agent, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Samsung continues to grow and is now looking for a technical support agent for our Air Conditioning (Aircon) Team. In this role, you will support our installers and service people by email, Teams meetings, or phone. You will guide them with information, measurements, and guides on installation and service.
You will be part of a close-knit and experienced team of 4, and your closest manager will be Johan Berggren. Our office is in Kista. When you are not in the office you can expect travel within the Nordics. Both to our distributors and to visit installations and local installers.
Role And Responsibilities:
In this role, you will be the technical support for our installers and distributors. You will support them with the correct manual, support with service guides, settings in parameter menus, measurements of the components, guide to repair units, etc. You will help with troubleshooting products and read wiring and circuit diagrams.
Some of the tasks include:
Technical Aircon Support via E-mail, Phone, Chat, direct meeting, and Teams.
Create guides and videos
Provide customers with simple guiding methods
Work with customers all over the Nordics.
We work with systems like SAP, Powerpoint, Excel, word
We have mail programs like X-Cally Sprinklr, GSPN GCIC Salesforce)
Skills And Qualifications:
It is very important in this role to have good communication skills and be able to handle and support many different customers and stakeholders. You need to be able to guide and assist customers remotely and on-site.
We are looking for someone with:
Previous experience in technical support
Electricity knowledge and how to read a circuit diagram
A good understanding of troubleshooting technical products
Experience in supporting and installing technical physical products.
A Driver's license (Swedish B-körkort)
Knowledge of systems and mail programs, preferably the ones we use (SAP, Powerpoint, Excel, Word, X-Cally Sprinklr, GSPN GCIC Salesforce)
Excellent communication skills in Swedish as well as English
It's a huge advantage if you also have:
Previously worked with Aircon
Other Nordic languages for one of our markets (Danish, Finnish, or Norwegian)
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and takes initiatives.
Some of our benefits include:
A result-based bonus
Staff Sales and discounts
ITP pension and possibility for salary exchange program
Insurances
Company car / Benefit Car.
Fully equipped gym
• And more!
Selection and interview process is ongoing; please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-26. We look forward to getting your application!
