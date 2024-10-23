Technical Support
2024-10-23
Uppdragsperiod: 01-nov-2024 - 31-mar-2025
We are seeking a motivated Consultant for a Technical Support role to assist our Service Managers within the Modern Workplace environment. This role focuses on providing guidance, hands-on technical support, and assisting with smaller-scale projects aimed at optimizing service delivery and enhancing productivity. The ideal candidate will have an understanding of modern IT infrastructures and technologies, with a particular emphasis on Entra ID, Active Directory, Intune, and general computer management.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Technical Support & Troubleshooting
2. Provide technical support for Service Managers to resolve issues related to modern workplace systems and infrastructure.
3. Help diagnose and resolve issues with Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD), Active Directory, and Intune, ensuring minimal disruption to daily operations.
4. Assist with troubleshooting hardware and software problems across various computer systems, ensuring compliance with organizational standards.
5. Collaboration & Communication:
6. Work closely with cross-functional teams to align IT services with business goals and ensure seamless integration across departments.
7. Act as a liaison between technical teams and non-technical stakeholders, translating complex technical issues into easily understandable terms.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
1. Technical Expertise:
2. Proficient in Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD) and Active Directory for identity and access management.
3. Knowledge of Microsoft Intune for device and application management.
4. Hands-on experience with modern workplace technologies, including Windows and mobile devices.
5. Problem-Solving Abilities:
6. Analytical and troubleshooting skills, capable of resolving complex technical issues in a timely manner.
7. Ability to independently identify potential problems and recommend effective solutions.
8. Project Experience:
9. Experience working on smaller-scale IT projects, including system upgrades, software deployments, and migrations.
10. Ability to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines, and contribute to the successful completion of projects.
11. Communication & Collaboration:
12. Good interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with both technical and non-technical teams.
13. Good documentation skills, with experience creating technical guides and user manuals.
14. Hands-On Experience:
15. Comfortable providing direct, hands-on support for both hardware and software issues in a fast-paced environment.
16. Familiarity with endpoint security, compliance policies, and best practices for maintaining secure IT environments.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Certifications in relevant technologies such as Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator, Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator, or Microsoft Intune Administrator.
• Experience working in an IT service management (ITSM) environment.
• Knowledge of cloud environments and hybrid infrastructures.
Soft Skills:
• Attention to detail and proactive approach to problem-solving.
• Ability to manage multiple tasks and work under pressure.
• Adaptability and willingness to continuously learn and keep up with evolving technologies
21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat. Ersättning
