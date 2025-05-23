Technical Sales Manager to to Quantum-Sensor Electronics Startup
2025-05-23
AdamantQ is a deep-tech start-up dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art diamond-based quantum technology. We are seeking an ambitious and collaborative Technical Sales Manager who is passionate about driving growth in emerging technologies.
The role
We are looking for a Technical Sales Manager to join our team and help drive the commercial growth of our quantum sensing technologies. In this role, you will take the lead on shaping and executing our go-to-market efforts, building strong relationships with customers and partners, and identifying new business opportunities across key industries.
You will be working at the intersection of advanced science and real-world application, navigating technically complex offerings and translating them into clear value for our clients. From early engagement through to deal closure and beyond, you will manage full sales cycles, supported by a collaborative, cross-functional team that includes technical experts.
This is an exciting opportunity to help lay the foundations for a deep-tech company, where your contribution will have a direct impact on the direction of our technical roadmap and portfolio expansion.
Responsibilities:
Leading the end-to-end commercialization process of complex technologies, including customer case discovery, closing pilot programs agreements, refining our go-to-market (GTM) strategy, facilitating and aiding product launches and delivery.
Develop and execute market analysis, customer segmentation, and the identification of strategic commercial opportunities to drive AdamantQ's GTM strategy.
Building and maintaining relationships on behalf of AdamantQ with potential customers and partners in various industries.
Driving sales efforts to achieve commercial revenue targets and market-traction objectives.
Work in a data-driven and analytical environment to continuously improve processes and strategies.
Collaborate and help contribute to the continuous development of AdamantQ's overall business strategy and sales/marketing-based operations.
Assist with the planning and execution of external corporate communication strategies for shareholders, customers, and the public.
Responsible for end-to-end supply chain management, including handling sales and purchase orders, vendor coordination, RMA cases, and optimizing logistics and shipping processes.
Required profile
AdamantQ is looking for a structured, curious, and collaborative individual with an interest in quantum technology and wants to be part of shaping its growth. You might be a great fit for this role if you have experience driving commercial or strategic initiatives - especially in settings where technology is new, complex and evolving.
Proven track record in business development within the tech industry, with particular merit given to experience in the deep-tech sector.
Strong understanding of technology trends and a proactive approach to driving innovation and staying ahead in a rapidly evolving market.
Excellent communication skills combined with a customer-oriented mindset - able to engage effectively with both decision-makers and operational teams. Strong conceptual thinking paired with a clear focus on delivering measurable results.
An advanced degree in Finance, Engineering, Science, Computer Science, or another relevant field.
Minimum of 5 years experience in sales and account management, with demonstrated success in managing and closing complex deals.
Natural self-starter with a can-do attitude, ambitious drive, and an entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in dynamic environments. Self-motivated and dependable with good communication skills.
Strong ability to quickly grasp and integrate new technical concepts, applying them effectively in client discussions, written materials, and strategic proposals.
Effective communication skills and can communicate complex information with clarity and confidence, tailoring your message to suit different audiences and contexts, both in writing and verbally.
Willingness and ability to travel as required to meet business needs.
Excellent working proficiency and communication skills in English. Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
Other requirements:
Strong attention to technical details.
Excellent attendance, timekeeping, and punctuality.
Ability to demonstrate flexibility in working hours when necessary to meet business demands.
Excel in a role with a high degree of independence and accountability.
Details
Starting date: Q3 2025 or according to agreement
Salary Range: 4500-6500 EUR. Compensation will vary depending on multiple individualized factors, including market location, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience. Posted base salary figures are subject to change as new market data becomes available.
Language: Excellent working proficiency and communication skills in English is required. Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
What We Offer
We are offering a full-time, permanent position based in Lund/Malmö, Sweden, with some flexibility to work partially from home. The employment will start with a six-month probationary period. Our compensation package includes competitive salaries aligned with industry and regional standards, Qualified Employee Stock Options (QESO), pension contribution, and health insurance. We also provide healthcare allowance and offer 30 days of paid vacation.
How to apply
We only accept applications through our website, www.adamantq.com.
Submit all your material in English. Applications will be reviewed as they come in, and submissions received after the deadline will not be considered. We encourage all interested candidates to apply, regardless of age, gender, sexuality, nationality, neurodiversity, disability, race, religion, or ethnic background. Let us know if you require any adjustments to the recruitment process due to disability or access needs.
We thank all applicants for their submissions and will give due consideration to each application received.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, contact Operations Manager Josefine Holmberg at jh@adamantq.com
