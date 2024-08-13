Technical Responsible, Mechanical Plant Design
2024-08-13
The HVDC - High Voltage Direct Current technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances & integrate renewables into the grid with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/se/sv/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
We are now searching for a Technical Responsible to join the Mechanical Plant Design team (TPM). TPM is part of Engineering at HVDC, with the mechanical responsibilities for our HVDC projects on a global scale. With a diverse workforce of 120 TPM employees spanning five countries, you'll be at the forefront of innovation in a role that promises global impact. As a key player in TPM's global team, you will collaborate with top-tier talent and report directly to the global manager. The expertise you bring to this role will shape the future of HVDC projects worldwide and drive success on the international stage.
Some of your main responsibilities as a Technical Responsible will be securing quality in project documentation, driving continuous improvement work, and spreading knowledge from project lessons learned to your Technical Responsible (TR) colleagues. Therefore, we are looking for you who bring a high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies, so if you think the description sounds interesting, don't hesitate to apply even if you do not fulfill all requirements!
Your responsibilities
Actively engage in the design process of projects by providing innovative technical solutions and ensuring adherence to established design principles and guidelines.
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of base solution releases and facilitate the exchange of this information across various projects.
Monitor and document key learnings from past projects, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.
A required participant in our Design Review Meetings (DRM), fostering collaborative decision-making and project alignment. Act as a reviewer for the models and drawings.
Oversee the incorporation of lessons learned into base drawings, ensuring continuous enhancement of design quality.
Take an active role in the TPM global continuous improvement leadership team, contributing to the strategic direction and operational excellence of the organization.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or related discipline.
Previous experience of working within HVDC projects and/or tenders and experience in reviewing drawings and 3D CAD models is required.
Ability to take ownership and lead projects is required, previous experience from similar leading roles is of advantage.
Strong ability to communicate and articulate ideas clearly, actively listen, and convey complex information in English is required.
Ability to demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and find potential improvements for structures and processes is a must, if you have experience from product development or working with improvement projects it is of advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional Information
This role can be based in Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
Welcome to apply before August 29th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline, so we encourage you to apply today!
Questions about the position should be directed to Hiring Manager Tommy Holmberg, +46730476827, tommy.holmberg@hitachienergy.com
Questions about the position should be directed to Hiring Manager Tommy Holmberg, +46730476827, tommy.holmberg@hitachienergy.com. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
