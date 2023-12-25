Technical Quality Lead
Hookkoo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
In this role you will be a quality support to project team when it comes to technical documentations and quality assurance methods (ex FMEA, X-FMEA, DRs, quality control of Functional Safety and Cyber Security, etc) and develop efficient digital tools to support these activities. Being an educator for documentation and quality assurance tools needed for R&D Supporting and ensuring the Compliance workstreams
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Good general understanding of ISO 26262 and 21434 to be able to manage reviews and assessments of these workstreams
• Experience of using and developing quality tools
• Some relevant external quality certification (Six Sigma Black belt etc)
• Good knowledge in automotive product development process
• Issue management systems
• Experience from working in a multi-cultural environment
Personal attributes
As a person you are driven and curious in new technology. Able to work independently and always Find a way through challenges. We are a small team which means that we need to be flexible in our different responsibilities and go in and help each other. It is important that you are a good team player as well as a leader.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
Microsoft Office, Teamcenter, Sharepoint
Other
The assignment includes travel:
Yes No Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8354059