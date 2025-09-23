Technical Project Manager Technology & Plant Development
2025-09-23
Technical Project Manager - Technology & Plant Development
The Technical Project Manager will be in charge of driving various types of projects within the Technology and Plant Development team at Stegra, ensuring on-time delivery with the right quality while applying best practices in project management. Projects will range from techno-economic assessments of novel technologies, to sprints supporting the implementation of Stegra's first phase in Boden, to leading workstreams across technology, infrastructure, permitting, and engineering for Stegra's international pipeline of H2-DRI projects.
You will lead and support engineers, analysts, and subject matter experts across multi-disciplinary teams, ensuring efficient execution and alignment with organizational objectives. This role offers a unique opportunity to work at the forefront of large-scale green industrial development, gaining insight into the build-up of a modern, sustainable steel industry, and contributing to decarbonization at scale.
Role and Responsibilities
Lead individual projects and workstreams within Technology and Plant Development, covering areas such as technology evaluation, process development, and plant design.
Ensure successful delivery of concept and pre-FEED phases for novel green industrial projects, including scoping, budgeting, planning, team coordination, and follow-up.
Manage external consultants, engineering partners, and suppliers to secure high-quality and timely deliverables.
Oversee project performance against time, cost, and quality standards, providing regular updates to leadership.
Support business case preparation, including technical inputs for investment decisions and strategic growth projects.
Coordinate and prepare materials for Stegra's strategic Technology Board, including presentations, decision papers, and progress reports.
Contribute to strategic planning of Stegra's technology roadmap, ensuring alignment between plant development and business objectives.
Identify risks and implement mitigation plans to ensure project objectives are achieved.
Drive continuous improvements in project management processes, documentation, and collaboration tools.
Report directly to the Head of Plant and Technology Development.
Requirements and Skills
Master's degree in mechanical, industrial, chemical, or electrical engineering, or equivalent technical discipline.
5-10 years of experience in technical project management, ideally within large capital projects or process industries.
Solid understanding of engineering and project management workflows across pre-FEED, FEED, procurement, and execution.
Proven ability to manage budgets, contractors, and consultants in demanding environments.
Experience preparing high-quality presentations and decision materials for senior management or steering boards.
Strong project leadership skills with experience in multicultural and cross-functional settings.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to align technical and business stakeholders.
Highly structured, execution-oriented, and capable of balancing technical detail with project delivery.
Passion for industrial decarbonization and the integration of new technologies into large-scale projects.
