Technical Project Manager Reformers

Alfa Laval Energy Division is looking for a Technical Project Manager, Fuel Reformers.
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress. We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. But now we want to be even better!
Background
The Energy Division is in a transformation to clean technologies with many new business opportunities and need to strengthen our team. Alfa Laval is active in the entire hydrogen value chain, where our heat transfer technologies are core components. Alfa Laval's proprietary technologies and heat transfer expertise, in combination with its global manufacturing capabilities, are essential to enable the acceleration of a hydrogen economy through our mission to facilitate affordable and efficient solutions at industrial scale. Together with our customers, we are now increasing our focus around innovative technologies for electrolyzer and fuel cell systems.
The Energy division is now looking for a Technical project manager for Fuel reformer development.
About the job
We are looking for a Technical project manager responsible for the Reformer development platform.
You will be managing projects at cutting edge technologies in the emerging clean technologies.
You will ensure professional management of international projects in an agile way. You will be responsible for the day-to-day management with a focus on project deliveries, time planning and budgeting, documentation development and maintenance. You'll follow up on time, costs, risks, opportunities, and quality.
You will be based in Lund and report to Head of Development for Fuel cell technologies.
Key tasks:
Lead a team of specialists for running innovative new products;
Explore alternative design options and lead the Team for best technical and commercial decisions;
Agile way of working across the development Teams
Close dialogue with peers, find out the good balance between product and process development needs.
Commit to the results, help the Team to accept the "unknown" and bring the development to the next level.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you are passionate about clean technologies and to make a difference through technology and innovation. As a person you are positive, customer driven with a target-oriented mindset as well as a solution-oriented team player.
You have the ability to lead teams and create results by engaging and leading others as well network in a matrix organization. You are business oriented, have a structured mindset and excellent communication skills on all levels.
What you know
Besides working experience, we believe that you are passionate about sustainability and like to constantly grow your experience. Excellent communication skills, fluent in written and spoken English is a requirement.
You have excellent decision-making skills and can implement the decisions in the group. You are skilled in project management, dealing with demanding international clients and you have great communication and leadership skills.
You have an insight into project management tools and software, an innovative approach and the ability to easily adopt efficient ways of working.
You hold M. Sc degree in Mechanical Engineering or Chemical Engineering or other corresponding education or experience in the field of reforming7cracking
Professional proficiency in both Swedish and English.
What's in it for you
