Technical Project Manager
2023-10-30
Be a part of our team in Power Transformers and lead projects that enable a more sustainable future, for this generation and those to come!
As Technical Project Manager at the unit Power Transformers, you will have an exciting role and together with the team deliver our projects all over the world. Your communications and collaboration skills will really come in handy while working with both local-and global teams, and customers. Working with us will therefore offer you to grow your network and open a multitude of career possibilities based on your interests and ambitions.
Your responsibilities
Lead team-based problem solving with 8D approach and follow up implementations.
Lead strategic cross functional improvement projects in the organization.
Analyze data and processes to identify improvement projects.
Lead smaller R&D projects or being part of the implementation of R&D projects.
Stay updated with latest problem-solving process and with pro-active methods like FMEA, DFMA and DFQ.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold an engineering degree, bachelor or similar degree within a technical field.
Preferably you have experience with power transformers or with high voltage products or systems.
You are a natural leader and have inner drive to ensure that processes are in progress.
In this role it is important to have a high focus on quality and process compliance.
We see that you a structured person, with great facilitator and problem solving skills, and willing to learn.
Good knowledge in excel and/or powerBI are meritorious.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is 13th of November. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Mats Ramkvist, mats.ramkvist@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski +46 730-73 41 15; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, 46 107-38 36 94; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Elias Ströberg, +46 72-204 43 74, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
