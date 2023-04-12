Technical Project Manager
2023-04-12
Job description
Do you have a background as an engineer and a great interest and experience from the MedTech industry? Are you structured, a teamplayer and enjoy project management? Then the position as a Technical Project Manager may be for you!
The work involves being responsible for planning, estimating, coordinating, and communicating work. It also includes performing the process risk assessment, participating in agile meetings, and establishing project management documents.
You will also be resposnbile for the production upgrade project where the work involves establishing user requirements specifications, coordinating with equipment suppliers, performing proof of concept work, developing test plans, and leading the ramp-up for the module. Furthermore it is important to coordinate Environmental, Health and Safety work.
Responsibilities
• Plan, cost estimate, coordinate and communicate work according to scope.
• Collect internal requirements as input to operational requirements on upgrading Robot and Transport system.
• Establish user requirements specification.
• Lead the Process risk assessment.
• Find, communicate and lead work with machine and equipment suppliers.
• Coordinate layout with related equipment and Facility department.
• Lead Proof of concept (POC) work.
• Establish test plans and presentation of results.
• Coordinate EHS work.
• Lead the ramp-up for the module.
Qualifications
• Minimum Bacehelor 's Degree as Mechanical Engineer, Automation Engineer, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineer or related.
• Proven experience from the MedTech industry.
• Excellent knowledge of project management methodologies, tools, and techniques.
• Skills required are, strong communication, being driven and being a teamplayer.
