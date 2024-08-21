Technical Project Manager - BIM
2024-08-21
The entire HVDC business is rapidly expanding, and the TB Engineering organization is naturally expanding to meet the high order intake of projects and tenders. The TB organization focuses on Building Information Modeling, Life Cycle Information (Asset Information Mgmt.) and Digital Twin Solutions. Building Information Modeling (BIM) plays a critical part in ensuring that we can scale our business and ensure seamless collaboration and quality assurance throughout certain engineering disciplines. We are now looking for a Technical Project Manager for BIM who will be responsible for leading the deployment and optimization of BIM processes across several functions within the organization.
In this role, you will oversee managing BIM-related projects, working with cross-functional teams, and ensuring that BIM technology is successfully integrated into our workflows. You will be driving Continuous Improvement (CI) projects within HVDC, and you'll be the bridge between the Engineering function and stakeholders within other
Your responsibilities
Lead and manage BIM-related projects from initiation to completion, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and objectives.
Develop and implement strategies for the effective adoption and utilization of BIM technology across various functions and identify opportunities for process improvement, innovation, and automation within the BIM environment.
Collaborate and maintain clear and effective communication with project stakeholders and internal stakeholders to integrate BIM processes into project workflows and deliverables.
Provide technical guidance and support on BIM software platforms, standards, and best practices to ensure efficient project execution.
Establish and enforce quality standards for BIM models, drawings, and documentation to ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance with project requirements.
Develop and deliver training programs on BIM software and methodologies.
Anticipate and mitigate potential risks and challenges associated with BIM implementation, ensuring CI projects are delivered on time and within budget.
Prepare project documentation, reports, and presentations to communicate project status, progress, and outcomes to key stakeholders and management.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in engineering, architecture, construction management, or a related field. Advanced degree or certification in BIM and PMP certification or equivalent project management certification is a plus.
Proven experience in technical project management, with a focus on BIM implementation and execution in the energy, construction, or related industries. In-depth knowledge of BIM software platforms such as Autodesk Revit, Navisworks, Autodesk Construction Cloud (or BIM360), or similar tools.
Strong understanding of BIM standards (e.g., ISO 19650), protocols, and workflows.
Excellent project management skills, including planning, scheduling, budgeting, and resource management, and ability to drive continuous improvement and innovation in BIM processes and workflows.
Ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a keen attention to detail.
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional Information
Welcome to apply by September 8th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Rohit Dahiya, rohit.dahiya@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Rohit Dahiya, rohit.dahiya@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043.
