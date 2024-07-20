Technical Product Manager
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-07-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
The group Concept Management plays an important role in this shift by matching future customer demands with technical roadmaps and new solution development initiatives.
Each Technical Product Manager is responsible for different technology fields to cover all strategic areas within Scania trucks product portfolio and the Traton Modular System (TMS). We are the link between Modular System Integration and the Value Coordination Flows (VCF) on complete vehicle integration and have continuous dialogue with general management within R&D and Sales & Marketing.
As an essential part of Technical Product Planning, we are responsible for leading cross-functional product planning and project execution within Scania together with MAN, Navistar and Traton. We are also managing the Scania and Traton concept solution portfolio to ensure that we secure customer and group profitability and meet the corporate strategy.
Do you want to join our fabulous team, of ten Technical Product Managers and Project Managers in a mix of ages, cultural backgrounds and genders? Then do not hesitate to apply!
Our offer to you
By joining the group modularisation you will be in a strong position to drive the shift towards sustainable transport solution.
You will also get:
• Driven and curious colleagues with good technical and commercial knowledge of Scania and customer business.
• Understanding of how modularisation is the key to our company's success, today as well as when we move into new technologies and future business models.
• Great opportunities for personal development and future career options.
• Very challenging assignments that will provide you deeper insights in our business and how we must to shape future solutions to secure Scania and customer profitability.
The mission
We are looking for you that want to contribute to the success and profitability of our customers. In the position, you will play an essential part in cross-functional teams across different brands to plan the Traton Modular System and act as the operational executer of the strategy defined by the Global Product Management team.
You are part of the product planning team that develop solution roadmaps, propose in which order solution development should be executed and responsible for the product portfolio within a given strategic area. Your work will serve as basis for business decisions by general management.
In your role you will initiate, support and coordinate new concept development initiatives and be part of ensuring cross-functional alignment around business value prior to industrialization.
Your Profile
We believe that you have extensive leadership experience as well as experience from strategy creation and deployment and an ability to understand and evaluate business ideas.
As a person you are engaged, structured and like to work in an environment with high pace. You have a strong personal drive to lead initiatives and you put pride in reaching agreed assignments on time with good quality.
The role require that you have the courage to dare to try new ideas, and have good ability to develop and maintain a wide network of contacts at all levels. You are able to understand the holistic picture with ease and value business ideas in reference to established roadmaps.
We think you are curious on new technologies as well as our customers and have a talent for understanding how the details build a bigger picture. You believe that different perspectives are necessary to understand the complex problems we have ahead of us and naturally brings peoplle together to solve them.
You communicate fluently in English and have no problems expressing yourself in speech as well as writing.
Experience and knowledge about Scania 's methods and processes are meritorious.
Scania offers
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
For more information
Please contact Fadi Ibrahim, Head of Concept Management, +46 8 553 81469. Due to vacation, I will be reachable during week 32 for questions.
Application
Welcome with your application as soon as possible but at the latest 13th of August. Your application shall include your CV and copies of your degree diploma /certificates. Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
Please notice that for this position, we might conduct a background check for the final candidate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8807867