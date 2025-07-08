Technical Producer
IO Interactive is looking for a talented Technical Producer to join our Backbone team, the core programming team that powers our ambitious game projects. We are currently working on Project 007, a brand-new James Bond video game featuring an original Bond story, and Project Fantasy, a groundbreaking online fantasy RPG for console and PC. Both projects are built on Glacier, our state-of-the-art proprietary game engine.
As a Technical Producer, you will play a key role in ensuring our technology teams deliver the tools and support needed to bring these projects to life. You will act as the bridge between the technical team and game management, keeping priorities aligned, overseeing development workflows, and driving technical excellence.
What you will do:
Serve as the liaison between the tech team and the game management group, working closely with Glacier's management team.
Align and monitor the tech team's objectives, ensuring full support for project priorities and requirements, in coordination with the Executive Technical Producer and Technical Director.
Plan and maintain the long-term technology backlog with the Technical Director.
Oversee short-term planning, tracking goals in alignment with the tech team leads.
Manage, coordinate, and validate builds and branches to ensure they align with game timelines and milestones.
Implement risk management strategies to mitigate potential technical issues.
Track memory budgets and performance at all stages of development.
Participate in recruitment and performance reviews for technical team members.
Identify workflow enhancements and production optimizations to improve efficiency.
Monitor and track TCR/TRC requirements and other external technical certification standards.
Coordinate and manage requirements with external middleware providers.
Who you are:
Minimum of 3 years' experience as a Technical Producer in software development.
Proven expertise in project management methodologies and software tools.
Strong understanding of software development practices, system integration, and version control.
Experience with software defect tracking methods.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Strong conflict resolution abilities, with a talent for mediating between diverse stakeholders.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent video game development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
IOI is a studio that values in-person collaboration. Being together helps us focus our collective energy on our immediate goals. For us, being both in-office as well as connected across our studios helps us integrate our teams faster, strengthen relationships, and improve knowledge-sharing. We believe that the more time we spend together, the more quality and progress we achieve for our games and players.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
