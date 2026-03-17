Technical Process Specialist
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Job Description
Role: : IT Support Specialist
Location: Karlstad, Sweden (On-site)
About us:
Infosys is a leading international digital services and consulting company. We support companies in 46 countries. While we constantly implement innovations for our clients, our motto remains the same: Everyone deserves a chance to grow!
One of our clients is a well-known international company. For this client we are looking for a well-organized, ambitious.
Are you a hands-on IT professional with strong troubleshooting skills and a passion for helping users succeed? We're looking for an experienced IT Support Specialist to join our team and deliver exceptional technical support across our organization.
What You'll Do:
As part of our IT Support team, your responsibilities will include:
Installing, configuring, and maintaining desktops, laptops, printers, scanners, and peripherals
Diagnosing and resolving issues across Windows, macOS, Microsoft 365, and business-critical applications
Troubleshooting LAN, WLAN, and VPN connectivity issues
Performing preventive maintenance on IT equipment
Managing deployment and decommissioning of IT hardware
Providing timely, clear, user-friendly technical support
Documenting support activities and asset movements in the ticketing system
Escalating complex issues to specialized teams (network, systems, server)
Following IT policies, security standards, and compliance guidelines
Occasionally traveling (3-4 times per month within 20-30 km) to provide onsite support
Offering secondary VIP support in line with SOPs and training
What You Bring:
We'd love to hear from you if you have:
Why Join Us:Growth opportunities within a dynamic IT environment
3-4 years of experience in IT support or a similar role
Strong knowledge of Windows and macOS
Hands-on experience handling hardware and software troubleshooting
Understanding of TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, WLAN
Familiarity with Microsoft 365 apps (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams)
Excellent diagnostic and problem-solving abilities
Strong communication skills - able to explain technical concepts clearly
Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively
Physical ability to lift and move IT equipment (PCs, monitors, etc.)
Fluency in Swedish plus English
Mandatory valid driver's license
Opportunity to work with modern technologies
Collaborative and supportive team culture Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9803663