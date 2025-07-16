Technical Lead (Vehicle test lead)
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead with test embedded automation experience to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Scope of role
We are looking for a passionate and skilled vehicle test lead engineer to be part of our customer's chassis domain, primarily focusing on Steering systems. The engineer will lead vehicle-level testing activities onsite in Sweden, coordinate with offshore teams, and contribute actively to the validation of Steering systems.
Responsibilities
• Lead and drive vehicle-level testing activities for Steering System
• Quickly define, set up, and execute the testing strategy for new projects, collaborating with both onsite and offshore teams.
• Act as the primary point of contact at the customer site (Sweden) for test coordination with Tata offshore teams.
• Work flexibly across various testing domains as per project demands (Vehicle testing, System testing, HIL/SIL).
• Ensure proper test planning, execution, defect reporting, and coordination with development teams.
• Ensure proper coordination with Attributes/Calibration team and lead the vehicle level attribute verification.
Knowledge/Experience
Mandatory Qualifications:
• Valid Swedish Driving License
• T1 and T2 License
Technical Skills:
• 8+ years of strong experience in System, Functional, and Vehicle Testing
• Knowledge of Steering System - Vehicle level functions & Validation
• Hands-on experience with HIL/SIL test benches (e.g., DSPACE)
• Proficiency in Vector tools: CANalyzer, CANoe
• Familiarity with ECU Debugging tools: INCA, Debuggers
• Test Automation skills: VTest Studio, DSPACE Automation Desk, Python
• Experience with UDS/Diagnostics protocols
• Knowledge of CI/CD toolchains (Jenkins, etc.) - desirable
• Exposure to ISO 26262 functional safety testing - desirable
Other Requirements:
• Experience in end-to-end ECU test development lifecycle
• Excellent interpersonal, communication, and coordination skills
• Strong problem-solving ability with proactive mindset
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
E-post: adina.florea@tatatechnologies.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
