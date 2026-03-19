Technical Lead
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-19
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At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead , to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The Role
You will join the Mounts and Driveshafts team, a collaborative and highly dedicated group supporting EFAD (Electric Front Axle Drive), ERAD (Electric Rear Axle Drive), and ICE installations. As Component Owner, you will contribute to developing Mounts, Tie Bars, Bushings, Brackets, Driveshafts, and Propshafts across four vehicle platforms, working in a cross-functional and international environment where English is the primary language.
Main responsibilities
Lead the design tasks within a cross-functional team (Supplier, Toolmaker, Procurement, Manufacturing Engineering, Attributes, SQM, Testing, etc.).
Communicate goals, commitments, status, and forecasts for the assigned tasks.
Initiate and implement technical and logical plans for components, systems, and materials.
Anchor decisions, development progress, and status updates with line managers, project managers, and cross-functional stakeholders.
Manage and secure requirements throughout the development cycle.
Ensure the correct content and execution of the Engineering Statement of Work (ESOW).
Profile:
You are a positive, structured, and flexible team player with a growth mindset. Curiosity, innovation, and initiative-taking are highly appreciated. You thrive in a collaborative environment, enjoy problem-solving, and are motivated to develop balanced solutions considering multiple vehicle attributes such as Driveability, Efficiency, NVH, Vehicle Dynamics, Crash performance, and Durability.
Knowledge / Experience
B.Sc. degree in Mechanics, Mechatronics, or similar technical field.
Strong administrative, analytical, and structural abilities.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Understanding of technical development processes within automotive projects.
Experience with Mounts and/or Driveshafts is highly beneficial.
Skilled in Catia V5 and Teamcenter.
Experience in design work involving: Pressure die-cast aluminium, Extruded aluminium, Sand-cast aluminium and Rubber components
Strong practical and theoretical knowledge of the product area and its impact on complete vehicle performance.
Good understanding of Volvo Cars product development processes (VPDS).
Previous experience in team leadership.
Valid driver's license.
Desirable:
Experience working with rubber design.
Experience with international, cross-functional collaboration.
Familiarity with balancing multi-attribute requirements such as NVH, durability, vehicle dynamics, and crash performance.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date, it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18
E-post: isabelle.perry@tatatechnologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286)
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9808632