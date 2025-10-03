Technical Lead
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-10-03
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead within interior to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role
In this position you will be responsible for establishing, planning and running the Automotive IP Console and Door trims system meetings to ensure appropriate cross functional representation and input from all relevant areas.
Responsibilities
Key technical interface with customers' design engineers and design studio. Coordinates and conducts regular design reviews within cross functional teams.
Ensures compliance of IP Console and Door trims Systems with regulatory requirements (AIS, FMVSS, UN, and ECE etc.), customer specifications and best practices and work instructions.
Knowledge of GD&T; and its implications, creation of DVP&Rs;, DFMEAs, Supplier Statement-Of-Requirements, customer and component drawings etc.
Hands-on approach to validating concepts and troubleshooting related to IP Console and Door trims system.
Supplier Management
Support Build Activity and warranty Claim management
Ensure sub-system meets Cost and weight Targets
Support Purchasing team in Sourcing and RFQ activities.
Support vehicle launch and pre-production builds (both virtual and physical)
Establishing the team work plan
Publishing minutes from each meeting
Ensuring that the engineering sub-system delivers its objectives and targets (technical and business)
Ensuring that program timing objectives are met
Communicating team progress to management
Ensuring the effective application of APQP to manage system/ component delivery
Ensuring all relevant documentation as per ISO & quality standards.
Ensuring that issues that cannot be resolved are escalated to Module Leader
Ensuring effective Supplier Management
Identifying all risks of the program and make appropriate capitalization documents (Lessons learned, Technical Reports) to feed/improve Design and Development standards and guidelines.
Experience / Background
Bachelor's or Master in Mechanical Engineering or related field.
Minimum of 9-12 years of automotive product engineering experience required specifically in automotive IP Console / Door Trims system & component design.
Good Design and development knowledge of complete IP Console / Door Trims system which includes Front Door system, Rear Door System and IP Console etc.
Good understanding of master section development, Style feasibility, commonality for different variants, DVP, DFMEA, etc. required.
Good Knowledge of Global IP Console / Door system regulations, Side impact crash etc.
Proven project management capability demonstrated by recent delivery on time & budget.
Engineering knowledge of defined component(s) / system(s) design, function, performance, production & manufacturing requirements,
Excellent communications skills, demonstrated ability to communicate at all levels,
PC Literacy: Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel, Word, CatiaV5, Team Centre etc.
Significant experience in use of engineering tools FMEA, Six Sigma, problem resolution etc.
Successful history of delivery within the automotive sector.
Good Knowledge of and/or training in:
Global interior trim regulations
Plastic injection moulding processes (both tooling and design)
Interior parts specific manufacturing requirement
Design and development knowledge of interior trim such as Door panels and centre console etc.
Working knowledge of project delivery processes.
Working experience with global OEM cross functional teams will be an added advantage.
Manufacturing knowledge: Understanding of manufacturing processes, particularly for plastics and composite materials.
Team collaboration: The ability to collaborate with cross-functional and global teams to resolve technical issues.
Should be good Team player with positive attitude & good approach.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02
