Technical Lead
2025-08-12
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead with experience as a Lead Engineer for Steering system, to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role:
Development of Steering Gear for Passenger car application. Adhere Timeline, cost and quality targets.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and continuously improve the quality of steering Gear HW as per Client processes.
• Follow the technical Logical Plan for the competence area for each component.
• Set specification, verification requirements and integration of components to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets for steering gear and steering system.
• Define DPR/TR and conduct design reviews. Define component test plans and review test results. Sign off PV and DV test plan.
• Close coordination with CFT - System Architect and Attribute team finalise specifications and requirements.
• Drive suppliers to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets requirement and document as per NPD in automotive industry.
• Coordinate with Suppliers, CAE, Testing Teams for detail verification and validation requirements.
• Together with System Architect and Attribute team draw up specifications and requirements and communicate them to potential suppliers with proper documentation.
• Work in close collaboration with Attribute leaders (safety, durability), Manufacturing, External suppliers and other stakeholders Etc.
• Attend and support team ceremonies.
Knowledge/experience:
• Bachelor Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
• Extensive work experience with steering system (preferably steering gear)
• Knowledge of product development stages, Technical Logical Delivery Plan
• Knowledge within steering system components for example:
Material science.
Quality aspects such as DFMEA, DVP etc.
Vehicle requirements on component and system/vehicle level (ESOW, DPR & System validation).
Project management.
• Teamcenter PLM and KDP, PCT, PECCA, TC PLM Visview, VIRA.
• Knowledge of steering system attribute, Manufacturing, External suppliers' management etc
• Competence in technical specifications e.g. 2D/3D drawings.
• Knowledge of Vehicle Dynamics and NVH performance validation and issue resolution is meritorious.
In return for bringing your expertise to our business we offer a competitive salary along with excellent benefits including:
• Private Health Insurance
• Parental Leave
• Continued Training (through our internal portal and external resources)
• Sick Leave
• Flexible Working Hours (Flex Time)
• Pension Scheme
• Employee Referral Scheme
• 25 Days of Holiday plus Bank Holidays
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest, each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities.
