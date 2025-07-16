Technical Lead
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead with test embedded automation experience to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role:
In this role you will responsible for complete ownership of design and development of power electronics ECU from Hardware and validation standpoint.
Key Responsibilities:
• Handling multiple projects, Resource management, Vendor coordination
• Design analysis, EMI/EMC analysis, value engineering, component selection, MATLAB simulation
• Planning, scheduling & tracking product development milestones.
• Coordination with cross functional team, customer and supplier interaction
• Exposure to power electronics field for Steering, Brakes, body electronics, board bring up, troubleshooting, Issue tracking.
• Requirement, feature analysis, design enhancement
• Team coordination, client interaction, documentations
Requirements:
• 8+ Years of Experience in Power Electronics Hardware design in automotive domain
• Familiar with Agile process is preferrable.
• Good experience in planning, scheduling & tracking product development milestones.
• Experience in complete production development cycle.
• Functional safety experience is preferable.
• Experience of Excellent communications skills, presentation skills, demonstrated ability to communicate at all levels.
• Excellent experience in Advanced Excel, word, power-point.
• Degree/ diploma in Engineering discipline with an experience of 8+ years in automotive industry or equivalent experience is preferred.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
