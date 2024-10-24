Technical Lead
Technical Lead
Make the most of your energy in a career at Schneider Electric!
Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management. We are passionate about delivering real and innovative solutions in energy management and energy efficiency, making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green.
Find out more about us as an employer: Schneider Electric
Process Automation is a global business unit building value in today's ever-changing industrial world by forging new connections among people, processes and technologies. Schneider Electric's process automation solutions help our customers to drive their operations to higher and higher value utilizing proven Schneider Electric technology and expertise enabling success. Our customers cover a wide range of industry sectors including oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power and nuclear, food and beverage as well as water and utilities, automotive and energy.
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Technical Lead where you will be the single point of contact regarding all project technical topics, working directly with our clients. You will initially be operational in this role, but the future vision is for the role to also manage an in-country technical team. The role is based in Sweden.
Some of your key responsibilities will include:
* Acts as the leader of the technical content of the project and be the proactive single point of contact regarding all project technical topics.
* Makes sure customer technical requirements are fulfilled (in terms of performance, quality, costs and time), in compliance with the contract, and based on the Architecture & Technical specifications defined during the tendering phase.
* Leads a technical team (locally and remotely) composed of designers and engineers and ensure technical coordination of all project stakeholders.
* Leads all technical aspects of customer integrated projects, such as: discovery workshops, design, implementation, testing, FAT, Commissioning.
* Manages technical risks and interfaces between the project team stakeholders and the customer.
* Gets final customer approval of the overall technical solution designed and delivered.
* Recruiting and managing an in-country team as the business grows.
Key Qualifications:
* A Bachelors' degree in a relevant discipline in engineering or the equivalent.
* A minimum of 5 years' experience of OT Industrial Automation Control System products and technologies.
* Experience with one or more of the following technologies: DCS, ESD, FGS, SCADA, PLCs, HMI, Data Historians including OSI PI, EDNA, AVEVA / Wonderware
* Experience of one or more segments an advantage: Building Management Systems (BMS), New Energies, Water/Wastewater (WWW), Mining, Minerals & Metals (MMM).
* Solid experience working directly as customer focal points.
* You must have the right to work in Sweden and applicants within Sweden will be prioritized.
* Fluent English, Swedish fluency skills are an advantage.
To be successful in the role you need to have strong leadership, strong interpersonal and communication skills with the motivation and determination required to succeed. We are looking for someone who can demonstrate flexibility and resilience in a challenging and fast-moving environment.
