Technical IT Project Manager
2023-12-14
We are looking for a Technical IT PM for Application Migration Project for our client in the banking industry.
Job describtion:
The consultant will drive application migration activities in the IT workstream of the Topdenmark Life Integration Programme.
Key requirements are:
A senior and confident and disciplined leader that can delegate and lead the team towards right direction
Knowledge about Agile WoW as well as Waterfall
Pragmatic and solution oriented
Excellent in stakeholder management
Good technical understanding
Good understanding of IT compliance
Experience from Nordea and/or Top Denmark is preferred.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-13
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
