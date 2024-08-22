Technical Field Advisor
Arabelle Solutions Nordics AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Norrköping Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Norrköping
2024-08-22
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arabelle Solutions Nordics AB i Norrköping
Om jobbet
The Technical Field Advisor - Generator or Steam Turbine travels to customer sites and support our customers with their maintenance, installation, and warranty work with nuclear power generation rotating equipment on GE/Alstom Generators or Steam Turbines. In order to provide direction to others, this position requires technical competence in reading and interpreting electrical/mechanical flow and instrument diagrams, dial and laser alignment and thermal growth equipment. The Field Engineer implements and executing the work under safety and environmental policies, behaving as an example for others and provide full and active commitment in the deployment of the EHS Policies and any additional project-specific written statement or procedure.
Essential Function
Provide customers with technical direction and support on Nuclear Steam Turbines and or Generators
Takes direction from GE Steam Power Management to implement Upgrades and perform inspections on turbines and is capable for directing craft labor to perform the Upgrades/ Inspections
Signs off on all changes/Inspections performed
Complete standard service reports, invoicing packages, and other administrative requirements
Drive customer satisfaction through commitment to Safety and Quality
Monitor site safety during project execution
Provide Parts numbers and quantities of additional items using GE Electronic Tools
Supply site team with proper drawings by using GE Electronic Tools
Perform walk-downs during installation/ Maintenance to ensure that work is performed according to GE standards and procedures
Role Summary/Purpose
The Technical Field Advisor - Generator or Steam Turbine travels to customer sites and support our customers with their maintenance, installation, and warranty work with nuclear power generation rotating equipment on GE/Alstom Generators or Steam Turbines. In order to provide direction to others, this position requires technical competence in reading and interpreting electrical/mechanical flow and instrument diagrams, dial and laser alignment and thermal growth equipment. The Field Engineer implements and executing the work under safety and environmental policies, behaving as an example for others and provide full and active commitment in the deployment of the EHS Policies and any additional project-specific written statement or procedure.
Essential Function
Provide customers with technical direction and support on Nuclear Steam Turbines and or Generators
Takes direction from GE Steam Power Management to implement Upgrades and perform inspections on turbines and is capable for directing craft labor to perform the Upgrades/ Inspections
Signs off on all changes/Inspections performed
Complete standard service reports, invoicing packages, and other administrative requirements
Drive customer satisfaction through commitment to Safety and Quality
Monitor site safety during project execution
Provide Parts numbers and quantities of additional items using GE Electronic Tools
Supply site team with proper drawings by using GE Electronic Tools
Perform walk-downs during installation/ Maintenance to ensure that work is performed according to GE standards and procedures
Qualifications/Requirements
Technical/University degree with 4 years of Steam Turbine/Generator experience OR High School / GED with a minimum 5 years Steam Turbine/Generator experience in Field Services roles (any/all frames).
In order to provide direction to others, position requires technical competence in reading and interpreting electrical/mechanical flow and instrument diagrams dial and laser alignment and thermal growth equipment.
Experience and training on Steam Turbine/Generator is required
Extensive travel to and from projects and various field assignments will be required
Personal security assessment will be required before employment
Desired Characteristic
Qualified level. Has the knowledge and skill to actively support an outage and be aware of where to seek answers to questions as they arise. Has experienced successful installations and outages.
Fluent in English language
Very Good organizational skills
Prior project management experience
Very Good project management skills
Very Good oral and written communication skills
Very Good interpersonal and leadership skills
Very Good business acumen and ability to sell GE products to the customer
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
E-post: anna.ceder@ge.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arabelle Solutions Nordics AB
(org.nr 559352-6907)
Malmgatan 25 (visa karta
)
602 23 NORRKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8854782