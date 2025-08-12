Technical Expert For Sccc/project Manager
2025-08-12
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the European semiconductor ecosystem stands as a crucial pillar of progress. At the heart of this dynamic field lies the Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU), a pioneering initiative committed to catalysing research, development, and manufacturing capabilities in semiconductors across Europe.
Here, Chalmers Industriteknik is co-hosting the newly formed Swedish Chips Competence Centre (SCCC) and we are currently expanding in our great team with a Technical Expert within semiconductor technology. As part of a team working from three nodes in Sweden and cooperating through all of Europe, the Technical Expert will be focusing on supporting startups, small- and medium-sized companies for a smarter tomorrow.
SCCC is Sweden's hub for semiconductor expertise, connecting businesses, researchers, and innovators to cutting-edge technology, training, and support. As part of the European Network of Chips Competence Centres (ENCCC), SCCC bridge the gap between advanced research and market deployment, helping Swedish and European companies thrive in the semiconductor industry.
For more information about SCCC, check out the web site: https://sccc.se
Key Responsibilities/About the role
Provide support and guidance on semiconductor technology, design processes and/or tools for chip production to Swedish companies
Work closely with National and European semiconductor pilot lines and state-of-the-art facilities and help companies access these
Connect to the Design Platform in Chips JU
Working in other research and innovation projects, including applying for future funding
Attracting and executing commercial assignments within your area of expertise
About you We are looking for a person who thrives in an environment with many opportunities and contacts, taking initiative and responsibility to drive activities forward. You should be comfortable having multiple parallel tasks and look forward to developing your role at Chalmers Industriteknik.
The position requires a sound technical knowledge of semiconductors and chips. Both academic and industrial experience are highly valued.
You are an engaged individual with a passion for innovation and technology. You have a solid understanding of complex technical issues and the ability to navigate interdisciplinary collaborations. Your proactive and solution-oriented approach allows you to thrive in dynamic environments where you can drive projects forward. You excel at building relationships and communicating complex ideas in a clear and engaging manner.
Qualifications and abilities
At least MSc in an area relevant to semiconductors and chips
Experience and interest in working in collaboration projects
Networking Skills: Ability to connect with potential clients, partners, and stakeholders to expand business relationships
Great communication skills, both in Swedish and English
It is preferred if you also have:
PhD in an field relevant to semiconductors and chips
Experience of industrial applications
Experience of multi-stakeholder projects
Experience of international high-tech collaborations
Ability to gather, analyze, and synthesize information to support outreach initiatives
What We Offer
At Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik, we offer not only the opportunity to work with amazing people but also a dynamic and innovative environment within an expanding organization focused on problem-solving and creating a sustainable future. Here, you'll have the chance to leverage your skills while also finding opportunities for personal and professional growth. Join our growing organization and enjoy benefits such as flexible working hours, a generous holiday allowance (30 days), a company pension scheme, and a comprehensive wellbeing passport.
Does this sound like your dream job? Send in your application today! The deadline for application is July 31st. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and therefore early applications are encouraged. Please attach your CV and fill in the application form when applying. Practical information Extent: 100 % Form of employment: Permanent, starting with a 6-month probation period Location: Gothenburg, next to Chalmers in Johanneberg. We offer a hybrid working model Application deadline: August 17 Start date: According to agreement
Contact If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact: Sofia Öiseth, Hiring Manager sofia.oiseth@chalmersindustriteknik.se
Elisabeth Sagström-Bäck, Project Lead SCCC Elisabeth.Sagstrom@chalmersindustriteknik.se
Kari Hjelt, Co-director SCCC kari.hjelt@chalmersindustriteknik.se
We are excited to review your application!
About us Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik is a research and development organization dedicated to driving innovation for a sustainable society. We are a passionate team of innovators, researchers, and project managers driven by the desire to make a difference for the future. By enhancing Sweden's capacity for innovation and making research accessible, we work to shape a better and more sustainable world. We are preparing tomorrow for the future.
