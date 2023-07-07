Technical Developer
2023-07-07
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment.
As a Technical Developer you will work collaboratively as a part of the Design Visualization Team, next to a small, highly motivated, multi-functional team.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-08-01. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
You need a big interest in new tech and a hunger to learn more within Visualization field and a drive to try and implement your great knowledge in our workflow;
You will work cross projects and be responsible for supporting the Visualization department with automation scripts and all kinds of possible technical developer support.
Qualifications
Experience and expert knowledge of several code languages and softwares such as Python, C++ etc, as well as CATIA, VRED, 3dsMax, SQL etc.;
Experience from automotive business is valuable;
Very good knowledge of VRED;
Experience from UNREAL is much appreciated;
Be receptive to learning new tools and exchanging knowledge;
Proven track record / CV with references;
Along with your good communication skills, you should prove your fluency in English, both spoken and written.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
