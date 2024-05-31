Technical Coordinator/Lead Engineer-flatness measurement & control systems
ABB AB / Kulturjobb / Västerås Visa alla kulturjobb i Västerås
2024-05-31
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
ABB Measurement and Analytics division is among the world leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
We are looking for someone who wants to implement the customer functionality of the Stressometer system. Our cutting/edge product Stressometer is used for measuring and controlling the flatness in the metal sheets produced in cold rolling mills. In the role of Technical Coordinator/ Lead Engineer, you will be reporting to the Order Engineering Manager and in the long run will also be working with project management and customer presentations. In other words, you can expect varied tasks, both technical and commercial, that will give you good opportunities to evolve.
As our new cooperate colleague, we believe that you are structured and committed to reach agreed goals. Furthermore, we think you are analytical and enjoy applying your theoretical knowledge in problem solving. Due to our frequent interaction with customers, we see that you strive towards being comfortable presenting solutions and discussing the technical challenges our customers face.
This position reports to Engineering Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
Participation in kick-off meetings as technical coordinator for the ABB Stressometer flatness measurement and control system together with the ABB project team and the customer at the project startup.
Understanding, assessment, and discussion of the customer-specific requirements and the possibly already existing system landscape on site to create the highest possible benefit for the customer regarding quality, cost, and commissioning time.
Specification of the network-, signal-, and fieldbus interfaces between the ABB Stressometer flatness measurement and control system to be integrated and the existing or newly emerging process control and automation landscape in the rolling mill on-site.
Planning, structuring, and preparation of the specifically for the customer rolling mill customized flatness measurement and control application and the graphical HMI system for the rolling mill operators based on existing, standardized, and continuously evolving configurable / parameterizable application components and libraries of the ABB Stressometer product.
Transfer and implement of the created application onto the Stressometer delivery system, examination, and verification of the function and control behavior with subsequent technical acceptance and approval of the system before delivery to the customer.
Technical support to the globally acting ABB personnel at the plants during service and commissioning missions.
Generation of project specific customer documentation as part of the scope of delivery which contains a description of the delivered application in
line with the signal interface and a user instruction for the supplied graphical HMI system.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor or Master of Science in engineering disciplines or equivalent. Previous working experiences within the rolling and metals industry or other process industries is meritorious but is not an exclusion criterion if nonexistent.
Good knowledge in measurement, automation control and regulation technology and theory, basic programming, and good computer skills.
Knowledge and experience in the handling and commissioning of process automation equipment.
Knowledge of industrial standard communication protocols, e.g. TCP/IP, Modbus, PROFIBUS, PROFINET, and general computer network communication via routers and other network devices.
Very pronounced customer focus and high demands for quality.
Capability of coordinating multiple parallel running projects.
Good knowledge in English, written and spoken alike.
Communication skills in Swedish.
Willingness to travel, mainly internationally.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Niclas Helfridsson, +46 706 99 20 40, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges ingenjörer: Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 58, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that the selection process is ongoing. The position can therefore be assigned before final application date which is 20.06.2024.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://new.abb.com/
Kopparbergsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
721 83 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 2 Jobbnummer
8721220