Technical Analyst
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2023-04-20
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
TECHNICAL ANALYST
A Snapshot of Your Day
Our team is growing, and we are now looking for a new Technical Analyst! Would you like to work with your focus on technical back-office support for our site installations, more specifically for the Balance of Plant (extended scope) part of our Gas Turbine and Heat Pump projects?
As a Technical Analyst, you will be involved already in the bidding phase and support and lead different technical and site related topics until the projects are handed over to our service department. This role gives you the opportunity to support others and tackle problems as an expert within site installations!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead and coordinate technical issues both project specific and standard related issues.
* Support the project teams and the field resources with vital technical support during the engineering phase as well as installation, commissioning, and warranty phases of the project.
* Develop and optimize methods to make site installation more cost and time efficient.
* Create new and improve valid instructions and templates for site installation and other documents within the field.
* Based on your expertise, you give support to other functions such as R&D, the design department, and Sales & Proposals.
* Contribute to the product development and to optimize our standard.
* Be the link between the design department and field service in technical questions and introduction of new technical standards.
What You Bring
* A background from working with Gas Turbine or Heat Pump Site Installation and or maintenance work and experience from BoP (Extended scope) parts in power plant projects.
* Earlier experience from mechanical equipment or Gas Turbine and/or Installation experience from Power Plants is beneficial.
* Experience from working in projects and project teams with good interpersonal abilities. You need to be able to communicate well in Swedish and English.
* You like solving technical problems to customer satisfactions, as well as improving site installation methods. You also have the ability to coordinate technical issues and conduct meetings.
* Knowledge of cost calculations and time schedules development for Power Plant projects is meritorious.
* Good knowledge of IT systems/software, especially SAP, PLM2020 and MS Office.
ABOUT THE TEAM
As a Technical Analyst you will be working at the ICW department (Installation, Commissioning & Warranty) that is a part of the Project Management organization. Here you will together with your 16 team mates
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
(https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK)
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
OUR COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run o... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "243493". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
7683473