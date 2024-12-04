Technical Accounting Director
At Polestar we don't just drive innovation in our cars - our entire business model is different from our competitors. We're looking for a creative, innovative, experienced, and hands-on professional to co-lead our global financial reporting and technical accounting team.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
The Director of Technical Accounting will have the opportunity to drive innovation to meet the ever-evolving demands of our growing, dynamic, international business. You will join a global team operating in Sweden, USA and China, and you will play a key role in shaping the future of finance for our organization by collaborating closely with both internal and external stakeholders to identify and capitalize on new opportunities. You will play an important role in leading a small team focused on financial reporting, technical accounting and analysis review. This role will sit among our global group accounting team reporting into our Global Head of Financial Reporting & Control.
Note this position is based in our global HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden and will require relocation.
What you'll do
Lead the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, including footnotes and underlying support workbooks
Lead the quarterly and year-end close process, ensuring timeliness and compliance with IFRS
Manage staff through evaluation and documentation of accounting and financial reporting considerations across various accounting topics under IFRS
Monitor new accounting pronouncements and research technical accounting issues to assist with determining the impact on the business, financial statements, and disclosures
Establish working relationships with various members of other departments, including sales, legal, tax, treasury, human resources, and group accounting
Collaborate with key teams across the business, including legal, treasury, R&D, internal control, business development, and FP&A as part of the operational and technical implementation of new transactions or agreements
Liaise with external and internal auditors as needed to ensure smooth audit processes and ensure compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley controls
Participate in special projects and/or other ad-hoc assignments
Who you are
8+ years of experience in a similar role leading technical accounting teams
Big four accounting experience highly desirable
Strong understanding of IFRS and SEC reporting requirements and regulations in a publicly listed company environment
Proven technical abilities in key accounting concepts such as revenue recognition, intangible assets, R&D, consolidation, debt, equity, and stock-based compensation
Broad knowledge and experience of Group Accounting and Financial Control processes and systems in an international context with IFRS and SOX experience
Natural leader with the ability to collaborate and foster the growth of a team
Hands on experience leading staff through the documentation of complex accounting positions in comprehensive memorandums by reference to the relevant regulations and guidance
Demonstrated experience managing staff under compressed timelines to meet financial reporting deadlines that are common amongst publicly listed U.S. companies
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you?If you are interested in joining Polestar, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
