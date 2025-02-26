Techlead
Rasulson Consulting AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Our customer is seeking an experienced Senior Tech Lead who excels as both a mentor and an architect, and who is comfortable with hands-on coding. The role involves guiding and leading a development team located in Southern Europe, while collaborating closely with management based in Stockholm.
Our customer has a well-established product that is highly valued by its users, and now they aim to elevate it further. The objective is to transform the current functionality into a modern, scalable architecture that simplifies onboarding for new customers. The project is targeted for a live rollout in Q3.
Key areas of expertise include:
• .NET development
• Technical leadership and mentoring
• Architectural design, especially within the finance domain
If you are passionate about driving technical excellence and ready to lead a transformative project, we invite you to apply.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9190009