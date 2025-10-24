Tech Lead at StickerApp
Build something fun. Lead something real. Join StickerApp as our new Tech Lead and help us create the world's most playful sticker experience!
About us
StickerApp is the small company that made it big in the sticker world. What started in 2006 as a niche idea has grown into a thriving global platform with over 120 employees, including a 20-person strong Tech team, serving customers in more than one hundred countries. We help creators, brands, and everyday sticker lovers design and order high quality, custom stickers that feel personal, fun, and easy to make.
Our product is fully online, our team is proudly hands-on, and our ambition is to make every interaction, from designing your first sticker to unboxing your latest order, feel just right. We care deeply about the experience, and we believe craft, speed, and joy can go hand in hand.
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking a curious, experienced, and thoughtful Tech Lead to join our Customer Journey team, one of our core product teams responsible for the full user experience. In this role, you will take the lead on the technical side of our e-commerce platform while continuing to write code and collaborate closely with your teammates.
You are a developer who is just as comfortable writing code as you are leading others. You thrive in a role that is 50% technical leadership and 50% coding, and you are ready to support your teammates, share your knowledge, and drive continuous improvement across engineering, quality assurance, and team practices. This role does not include any personnel management responsibilities.
What your days might look like
This role combines equal parts programming and technical leadership, working in a dedicated team consisting of a Product Owner and four full-stack developers.
What you'll do:
Build and improve the parts of our platform that customers use every day - including our storefront, sticker editors, content management integrations, and shopping flow.
Lead architectural discussions and guide long-term technical decisions.
Write clean, scalable, and maintainable code that supports a smooth customer experience.
Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and engineers to deliver high-quality solutions.
Balance coding with technical leadership and mentorship.
Work across our stack - from TypeScript and Svelte components, to Node APIs and Docker configurations.
Contribute to prioritizing technical debt and refining features together with your teammates.
How we work
We move fast but never at the expense of quality.
We're not trend chasers, but we love smart tools and modern technology.
We value focus and flow, yet we make time for coffee breaks and real-life conversations.
Who you are
You have the technical maturity and judgment that comes with experience. You're confident in modern frontend development and write scalable code in TypeScript. You know how to create fast, intuitive interfaces that customers enjoy using, with a solid understanding of HTML, CSS, and performance optimization.
Experience from e-commerce platforms is highly meriting.
Your technical strengths
Strong skills in modern JavaScript frameworks
Understanding of how to work with and around headless content management systems.
Comfortable working across the stack, including Node.js, and familiar with building and maintaining custom packages and component libraries.
Experience integrating third-party services and building or maintaining APIs.
Knowledge of how frontend, content, integrations, and backend logic come together to form a seamless customer journey.
You express yourself clearly and confidently in both written and spoken English.
How you work
You know how to prioritize technical work, guide architectural decisions, and maintain high quality without micromanagement.
You take initiative and ownership - from concept to delivery - and contribute to both code and collaboration.
You appreciate clear direction and structure, yet remain pragmatic and open-minded.
You thrive in a feedback-driven environment, where shared learning and growth are part of the culture.
Why you will love working here
We are a growing product company with a steady business, short decision paths, and a team first culture. We are proudly based in Lomma, and we spend four days a week together at the office - because it makes the work better and more fun. Our stickers are genuinely cool, and our people are friendly, humble, and passionate about their craft.
You will not find unnecessary hierarchy or endless meetings here. Instead, you will find space to focus, freedom to explore, and support to lead. You will work on a product that has thousands of happy users and leaves a physical impression in the world, literally.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
In this recruitment we are cooperating with Cabeza AB.
If you have any questions about the role, contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Schultz: malin.schultz@cabeza.se
