About InformaIT
Do you want to be a part of a fast-growing SaaS company that innovates proofreading? Then InformaIT is the right place for you.
For the last twenty years, InformaIT has been innovating proofreading to make it foolproof. Although remarkable, the human eye is not always reliable. That's why we exist: to give the human factor a break while making proofreading much faster and wholly accurate so that our customers can save time while never worrying about flaws in artwork production.
In other words, we are innovative creators of fully GAMP5-validated proofreading software - designed to detect deviations and present them in a printable report. Since Inform Content Compare is 100 percent web-based and free from plugins, you only need a browser. And you know what? Anyone can use our products. On any platform, anytime, anywhere.
Our customers range from the pharmaceutical industry to food and beverages and advertising agencies. Using our Content Compare suite; our customers get professional help, from the early draft stages to the finished print. That is what we like to call accuracy made easy.
About the role
As Tech Lead at InformaIT you will work closely with our CTO to translate our strategic goals into practical development. You will take responsibility for realizing the long-term technical vision, coach the team and ensure best practices are followed, while aligning short-term deliveries with our long-term objectives.
What You'll Do as a Tech Lead
You will drive the development of our platform, scale our systems and modernize our tech stack. You move smoothly between strategic discussions and hands-on coding. By advancing our image and text analysis capabilities you strengthen the foundation of our products and serve as a technical coach for the team.
Create, lead and coordinate: Build and refine features from the UI down to low-level performance, validate ideas with product and UX teams, and coordinate cross-functional work so that today's deliveries align with our long-term roadmap
Innovation and best practices: Introduce modern tools and techniques for accurate image comparison, flexible geometric transformations and intelligent analysis. Ensure best practices are followed, optimise our algorithms and mentor colleagues.
What we're looking for
We are looking for someone who:
Has strong experience with .NET and modern JavaScript frameworks.
Has experience leading or guiding architecture and solving complex problems together with others.
Can optimise performance and write clean, well-structured C# code.
Is fluent in English and has a strong desire to share knowledge.
Additional experience we would love to see
Experience with Google Cloud or other container-driven cloud platforms.
Practical AI/ML experience for product development or production pipelines.
Experience in the pharmaceutical industry or other regulated sectors (e.g. working according to GAMP/GMP), considering our customers in pharma.
Experience analysing PDF documents and understanding how the PDF format is structured - e.g. how text, graphics and metadata are stored and can be extracted.
Solid knowledge of vector geometry, trigonometric projections and algorithms, and an interest in image processing, text/layout analysis or computational geometry.
Why InformaIT
Apart from being part of a fast-growing SaaS company that delivers proven value to its customers, you will join a driven and ambitious team where you can develop both personally and professionally. As we continue our international expansion, you will have the chance to work towards a global market and across different industries.
At InformaIT, we believe in creating an environment where everyone can thrive. We offer:
Flexibility: We offer flexible working hours, hybrid working (office in central Malmö with the option to work from home) and 30 days of paid vacation.
Supportive culture: An international team of developers and UX specialists where everyone's ideas and contributions are valued.
Growth Opportunities: Continuous learning through monthly learning days and the possibility to grow with the company.
Influence & well-being: The chance to shape both the platform and our ways of working, plus a wellness allowance for gym, massage, or other health-promoting activities.
Please submit your application in English since it is our primary corporate language.
