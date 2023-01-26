Tech Communicator to Atlas Copco
2023-01-26
Job description
Technical communicator, technical writer, UX writer...title is secondary to us. More important - if you're a champion in communication, verbally and written, and think you can turn complex instructions to user centric, fun and informative manuals for industrial tools - we need your help!
Part of our R&D, in the international cross functional 'Product Information' team at our headquarters in Sickla, you will work in close cooperation with product managers, illustrators, designers, developers and compliance with the goal to ensure that the right information is communicated at the right time, for the right user with the right quality. We hope that our modern way of working, creating structured information within a CCMS will help you in your job!
Ready to apply? In this recruitment, we are collaborating with Randstad Technologies. If you have any questions regarding the process - please contact recruitment consultant Hjalmar Darle, hjalmar.darle@randstad.se
.
Let's write some manuals!
Responsibilities
Based on information in white papers, design documents and specifications you will use and interact with software to create user friendly guides that explain complex topics in an understandable and accessible manner.
Using your UX writing skills to improve the product itself, not just the information.
Create structured information within a CCMS, then distribute content to many different channels including online help, print and web pages.
At Atlas Copco, we offer a safe and friendly, family-like atmosphere and culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity. You will have a hybrid remote policy and have access to a great development plan and global job opportunities.
Qualifications
At least one year of experience as a technical writer or communicator, preferably for hardware and software products.
Excellent writing and verbal skills in English.
Text Based Authoring (TBA) experience
Some sort of technical degree.
It is a merit if you have experience in UX writing for SW Apps, taxonomy, translation and XML editors such as Oxygen or ST4.
To thrive in this role as technical writer we think you are a team player with excellent communication, whether it's compressing a great chunk of information or give feedback on usability to your colleagues. It's valuable if you have a project manager's attitude and a structured and independent way of working. We really value your soft skills!
About the company
Passionate people create exceptional things
Did you know that the solutions we develop are a key part of most industries? Electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more.
We're everywhere! Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations. With our inclusive and caring environment, you get the support and inspiration you need to grow. Here, your ideas are embraced, and you never stop learning. Interested in being part of our team?
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
The industry is going through big changes - the transformation to the smart and connected factory. Join our multinational team in Sickla and develop innovative solutions for sustainable and flexible industrial production to customers worldwide. Our vision is to be First in Mind-First in Choice. Ersättning
