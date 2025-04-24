Teamlead / Facilities Coordinator
2025-04-24
CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) produces comprehensive property management services and solutions for its customers. We specialize in managing integrated real estate services, technical maintenance of real estate, project and project management services.
At CBRE Global Workplace Solutions we believe our working spaces should allow everyone to feel comfortable, productive and inspired in their working environment. Because when people feel inspired, great things happen. We are a workplace team providing Facility Services across EMEA for a prestigious global technology client. We are now looking for a unique, passionate, excited, vivacious person to join us in creating that sense of community, who will put the well-being of others at the forefront.
In this role as Team Lead / FC you will collaborate with colleagues to inspire customer moments of delight and pursue amazing outcomes each day. You will be an ambassador of a one team approach within Operations team, representing CBRE and Client brand.
Supporting the day to day operations of Facilities Services, providing high quality customer service and experiences creating a fun and safe place to work including office administration, health & safety activities and ad hoc service requests.
The ideal candidate will be customer focused, highly motivated, proactive and show great initiative to keep the office running smoothly.
Core Responsibilities
Quality, Health, Safety and Environment
* Log quality hazards and ensure resulting actions are closed out. This helps make our spaces safer and improve the safety culture
* You build your knowledge of and abide by all CBRE & Client Health & Safety Policy and Procedures to ensure a healthy and safe working environment for staff, contractors, customers and clients
* You assist with Building Evacuation Team training and drills
* You will embed a culture of safe working and compliance capturing RISE Behavior
Operations
* Customer service is at the heart of what we do and you provide high class professional service at all times
* You are accountable for all facilities issues related to the site and ensure remedial actions are completed proactively
* You actively encourage a culture of proactive management of space and standards
* Demonstration of success is key to this role and you will strive to excel in the delivery of KPI's and SLA's for your site
* Together with your team you provide all mailroom, logistics, stationery, distribution, reception and event services as required
* Relationships are key to our success and you work hard to maintain constructive and positive professional relationships with clients, colleagues and supply partners
Project and Programs
* You are accountable for the First Day of Business preparation and execution
* Actively look for innovation that will improve any aspect of the contract.
* You lead by example and Identify and suggest innovations that will drive account improvement
People
* You seek to constantly motivate performance and embed Performance Management cycle creating a culture of high motivation, recognition and engagement
* You understand team development and strength areas and ensure opportunities for growth and succession planning
* You provide consistent, constructive feedback (both positive and developmental) through regular one-on-one meetings and performance reviews
* Your role encompasses the management of all human resources-related processes pertaining to people management supported by the local HR
Supplier Management
* You manage, coordinate and supervise supplier personnel and subcontractors to ensure satisfactory completion of service delivery
* You ensure Health & Safety procedures are followed by all including supplier Health & Safety inductions, RAMS review and approval, appropriate Permit To Works are in place and review of practices
* Ensure that all contracts are effectively managed and controlled to achieve Service Level Agreements and customer delight
Finance
* You oversee operational budget and accruals within contract guidelines and financial procedures ensuring spend compliance
* You are responsible for your budget and you manage all costs to ensure it is respected and address any related queries, including invoicing/ PO's that might arise
* You are continually looking for saving opportunities to reduce client cost
Succeeding in this role:
* Preferred higher educational qualifications (or equivalent)
* Fluency in written and spoken English & Swedish languages with strong communication skills
* Displays proactive day-to-day problem solving
* A basic understanding of good health & safety practices
* Experience in fostering high-performing teams
* Proven financial accuracy and expertise
* Ability to prioritize, whilst engaging in self development
What do we offer:
* Competitive salary and benefits
* Possibility to learn from leading global company producing real estate services
* Awesome colleagues and exciting working environment
Last date of application 15.5.2025
For any inquiries about the role you may contact the Regional Facilities Manager: Tiina Luukkonen,
