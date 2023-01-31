Team Manager - Quality and Launch
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
We are now looking for a Team Manager to the Quality and Launch group who wants to join us on an exiting journey to improve quality and customer satisfaction. The group is a part of the Software and Electronics development unit within the Research and Development organization. The group currently consists of three teams, Launch, Plant Vehicle Team (PVT) and CMQ (Current Model Quality). The Launch team is supporting our development teams on-site in the production plants during launch of new or changed products. The PVT is analyzing quality data to early identify customer problems, this work is performed on-site in the production plants. The CMQ team performs root cause analysis of customer issues. The Launch and PVT teams are global and virtual teams. Our teams are working according to agile principles with support from two Product Owners.
What you will do
As a Team manager you will be a servant leader for your team, and you will collaborate closely with the team's Product Owner to assure that all of you are synced when supporting the teams. You will support your team members in their everyday work by being present and attentive to their needs and will guide and coach them in agile development. In addition, you are asked to identify and solve escalated team impediments with main attention on flow and escalate them when needed. In this role, you will challenge the team to continuously learn, and you will recruit highly skilled individuals in line with identified capability and competence needs. You will be responsible for the employees' work environment according to defined tasks and for all PX employee related processes (e.g. salary setting, appraisals, goal setting). In your role as a Team manager, you will stay updated and drive continuous improvements related to your area of responsibilities and actively participate in technical discussions to stay updated in the respective technology domain to guide and coach the teams. You will work with the strategy for the team where one focus area will be to strengthen the data analytics capabilities within the team.
Do you fit the profile?
To succeed in this role, we believe you have a passion for leading and developing others, enjoy empowering people and embrace an agile mindset and culture. We believe that you are a person who possesses a high level of integrity and professionalism and has an aspired leadership style. Since you will be a manager for people, you should be a team player with a flexible mind-set who has great cooperation and communication skills. We believe that you have a positive attitude and the ability to work with continuous improvements. You should furthermore have a high courage and personal energy to drive others.
We see that you have a university degree or equivalent experience in the concerned area as well as documented leadership skills, preferrable from an agile leadership role. You have a customer focus and have experience from working with quality and problem solving. Fluency in English, written and spoken, are required.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Anna Bergelin Director Solution Support at anna.bergelin@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Catharina Skog, catharina.skog@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted.#LI-CS1 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "64159-41318830". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Catharina Skog 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7398966