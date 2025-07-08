Team Leader Training Coordination(67510)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-07-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced team leader focusing on continuously developing your colleagues and your work processes? Do you want to be at the core of making the world more sustainable? This is an exciting team lead role where you will become part of a company focused on reshaping renewable energy innovation.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Training Coordination NW
You will become a part of Vestas Service North and Central Europe. We are responsible for project, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. You will be joining a skilled team handling coordination of technical- as well as functional trainings Onshore for internal and external technicians. We act as a regional partner, with the objective of doing all the necessary activities in administration, forecasting and booking training.
Responsibilities
Leading a group of Training Coordinators located in several NCE countries focusing on Training coordination of onshore internal technicians
Leading a group of local field instructors
Securing close collaboration with the Vestas training academy and the local service business on training courses locally and remotely
Involved in both day-to-day tasks within the team as well as strategical planning
Overseeing the processes in scope, focusing on improving efficiency and quality
Qualifications
Background from a team leadership role
Experience in remote leadership
Proficiency in English, both verbally and in writing
Competencies
Leading through intent and able to motivate others
A credible approach when collaborating with different stakeholders
Organized and methodical approach to work
You take full ownership of issues in your area until a solution has been identified and implemented
Great communication skills
Commerical, cost-effective and strategic mindset
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for development. You will become part of an international environment with good development commitment and supporting colleagues. Teamwork and communication are central to our quest to be the best region within the Vestas Group.
Additional information
The position can be based in one of our local, designated Vestas offices in the Nordics. This position requires approximately 20 days of travel, mainly to visit your team members. Please apply on or before 07.08.2025
For additional information on the position, please contact Recruiter Linnéa Holm, linho@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
200 01 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Malmö Jobbnummer
9422164