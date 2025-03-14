Team Leader Sub Supplier Management
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-03-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have leadership experience? Are you good at communicating in a clear manner? Do you have the capacity to see the bigger picture while also being detail-oriented? Then we have the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Team Leader to our Sub Supplier Management team!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Sub Supplier Management
You will become a part of Vestas North and Central Europe (NCE), which is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany and Benelux. We are responsible for handling the Sub Supplier Management throughout these regions. We aim to be a high-quality business unit within Vestas and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work.
You will be joining the Service Operations Support (SOS) team in NCE North as the Team Leader of our Sub Supplier Management back office team with offices in Warrington and Malmö.
Responsibilities
In your role as a team leader, you will guide the growth of your team and ensure effective service delivery to the Service Regions
Guiding and managing your direct reports to create a safe, compliant, and positive working environment where everyone contributes to a high team spirit and performance
Collaborating with internal stakeholders, operational managers and colleagues and our sub suppliers to understand the evolving needs of the region and developing concepts accordingly
Monitoring the operational performance and workload of your team to ensure optimal use and balancing of own resources across the region
Qualifications
Leadership skills with experience in overseeing teams
Cooperative contributor with a detail-oriented and solution-focused work ethic
Knowledge in managing teams remotely
Able to prioritize own workload
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Competencies
Good management and interpersonal skills with the ability to motivate and develop others
Great communication skills, combined with a strategic mindset
Structured and focused on the important details, while thriving in an innovative and fast-growing environment
Proficient IT skills, and skilled in using Office applications
What we offer We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, collaborative, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden or Warrington, UK. The schedule is Monday to Friday with working hours 7:00 - 15:30.
You should expect some travel activity, approximately 20 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 12.04.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/Malm%C3%B6-Team-Leader-Sub-Supplier-Management-Sk%C3%A5n/1181717801/
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
200 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Vestas Northern Europe AB Jobbnummer
9221565