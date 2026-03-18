Team Leader - Engineering West
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
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AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Are you ready to take the next step in your career? At AVL Sweden, we're looking for an enthusiastic engineering leader who wants to help our teams grow and support the continued development of our business. In this role, you'll be part of an open and collaborative environment where you can explore new business opportunities, strengthen competence within the team, and contribute to delivering projects in innovative and future focused technologies.
Your work will help create opportunities for colleagues, deliver meaningful value to our customers, and contribute to a more sustainable future for everyone involved.
AVL MTC has approximately 250 employees based in Göteborg, Södertälje, Haninge and Stockholm. As an employee at AVL you will collaborate with experts in the global team and our successful customers, working with cutting-edge technology. You will be working primarily at our locations in Göteborg and with colleagues and customers across the Nordic region.
In this role, you'll support the development of AVL's engineering teams by helping attract and retain talent, encouraging professional growth, and ensuring smooth project delivery. You'll build strong, trust based relationships with customers and internal teams, working closely with Product Managers to represent AVL's full range of capabilities.
You'll identify new opportunities together with customers and guide them from early discussions to successful delivery. You'll also match team members to projects based on their strengths and availability, helping create high performing teams and a positive experience for both colleagues and clients.
Depending on the assignment, you may take on a technical lead role or ensure that the project team has the right support and expertise from the wider AVL Group.
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Engineering or a technical field
* 5+ years of experience within engineering or technical development, preferably from an OEM or engineering service provider
* Experience in sales, commercial roles, or team leadership within an engineering service provider or OEM
* Strong understanding of development processes, efficiency improvements, and technical problem solving
* Understanding of relevant industry standards and processes
* Driving license B
* Willingness to travel
* Fluent in both Swedish and English
Preferred Requirements:
* Experience within the Mobility or Energy sectors
* Intercultural awareness and/or experience from international environments
* A professional network in West Sweden or the Nordic region
As a Person:
You are a people centered leader who builds trust, encourages dialogue, and creates a positive and inclusive atmosphere in your team. You communicate clearly and confidently, listen actively, and bring clarity even to complex topics-helping create alignment and shared understanding for both colleagues and customers.
You enjoy helping others grow and lead with both empathy and structure. You are dependable and organized, yet flexible when priorities shift. Collaboration is important to you, and you believe that diverse perspectives lead to stronger, more innovative solutions.
You are curious, driven by learning, and motivated to contribute to meaningful work that advances sustainable mobility. Above all, you want to make a positive Impact-on people, on technology, and on the future. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "38945-44045369". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Grant Cairnie +46 720840471 Jobbnummer
9805125