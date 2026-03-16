Team Lead - Assembly
Candela Technology AB / Chefsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla chefsjobb i Sollentuna
2026-03-16
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Candela Technology AB i Sollentuna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for a Team Lead - Assembly to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Lead daily planning: morning meetings, task allocation, structured daily plans for team members, and end-of-day follow-ups including production time reporting
Manage subsystem releases: participate in release meetings with Manufacturing Engineering, prepare checklists and inspections, request jigs/tools, update documentation, and track changes throughout production.
Drive Health & Safety: report safety concerns Though our Safety reporting App, investigate incidents, implement corrective actions, close investigations, conduct monthly safety rounds and risk assessments together with your manager.
Ensure high product quality: Manage Quality tickets, update quality checklists, perform containment actions and Conduct investigations together with technicians to solve complex issues. Drive continues Improvement projects in production.
Odoo workflows: Track Manufacturing Orders / Picking parts and backorders, close Manufacturing orders and Store finished products, handle deviations, and collaborate with ME to correct MBOM errors.
Maintain efficient workplace organization: Maintain tooling boards and consumable stations together with the Workplace Team and uphold 5S standards. Optimizing production Floor layout. And controlling parts storage in the assembly line.
What are we looking for?
You are a hands-on leader with a positive, proactive mindset and the ability to motivate your team. You enjoy working in a structured, fast-paced environment and take pride in driving quality, safety, and continuous improvement. You lead by example, communicate clearly, and thrive in a production setting where every day brings new challenges and opportunities.
Requirements:
Experience working in production or assembly environments.
Strong ability to plan, coordinate, and follow up on daily tasks.
Comfortable working with digital systems, including production tracking tools and structured documentation. Strong knowledge in Excel, Word, PowerPoint.
Quality-focused, structured, and detail-oriented.
Strong communication skills in English.
Ability to lead teams in a hands-on, supportive manner.
It would be preferred if you:
Have previous leadership experience in a manufacturing environment.
Have experience with ERP systems.
Are familiar with Lean/5S methods and continuous improvement work.
Have experience collaborating with Manufacturing Engineering or Quality teams.
Are comfortable participating in safety investigations and improvement work.
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6-month probation period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro Team: Assembly Reporting to: Workshop Manager - Assembly
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events.
We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination.
Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7369769-1895961". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://careers.candela.com
Rotevägen 2 (visa karta
)
192 78 SOLLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Candela | 100% Electric Boats Jobbnummer
9800769