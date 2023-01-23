Team Lead - Analytics & Data Science
2023-01-23
Why Avaus?
We are the leading marketing and sales transformation partner in the Nordics! We are 120 colleagues located at our offices in Helsinki, Stockholm, Munich, Milan and Gdansk. As a company, we have more than 15 years of experience in data-driven marketing and sales in large organizations across B2C & B2B industries.
Our vision is to become the leading actionable marketing data-asset provider in Europe by 2025. We believe that to survive, companies need to invest heavily in capabilities related to intelligence & AI, customer experience, personalisation and change management. Our mission is to foster customer-centric organizations equipped to grow and face the future. Our own future growth is heavily driven by activating data and analytics for our clients.
The Team
The Analytics team at Avaus consists of data scientists, BI & CRM analysts, and is a team of highly skilled and ambitious people, eager to improve our clients' results by providing them with better decisions and actions based on data. We work in a wide range of tools and languages to orchestrate and automate the activation of customer data. We are a social crew and enjoy working closely together and learning from one another.
The role
As the Team Lead for our Analytics team, you will be responsible for managing team development plans, coach and guide team members and assist our operations matching the right person for projects. You will also be responsible for the team's career development, recruitment, resourcing and establishing a culture in line with Avaus cultural cornerstones. As a team lead you will need to be a trusted role model for your team and among your peers. Apart from leading your team, you're also expected to act as a subject-matter expert in client projects. You will most likely be doing some of these things also:
• People & team management
• Performance reviews and dito assessments, including salary reviews
• Coaching of individuals and teams
• Personal & career development plans and execution
• Competence area customer delivery and subject matter expertise
• Team building
• Operations & resourcing
• Contribute to sales cases within competence area
• 1-1:s and individual follow-up
• Participate in building a growth mindset and culture within the organization
• Thought-leadership around the selected topic, both internally and externally
Who are you?
For this role, we are primarily looking for someone with strong leadership skills. It's preferable if you have experience within marketing automation, CRM Marketing, Content automation and consulting in general. The role will also include supporting client projects and helping clients define and execute on personalization strategies.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree within a relevant field
• Multiple years of relevant work experience, preferably within consulting
• Consultancy mindset and the ability to work in fast paced environments
• Proven track record within people and team leadership
• Extensive experience in data, analytics and reporting
• Fluent in Swedish, as our customers require us to communicate in Swedish
• Fluent in English
Practical information
This is a permanent position with a 6 months' probation period, based at our Stockholm office at Katarinavägen 17. Starting date as soon as possible or by agreement. We offer a hybrid remote workplace and you will report to Head of Delivery.
Already feel like one of us? Send your applications in English as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-02-28. If you have any questions about the position, please contact Paola Banegas, Head of Talant. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
