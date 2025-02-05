Taxi Driver

Gondal Services AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm
2025-02-05


We are looking for one to two drivers who like to work as a taxi driver. The service is full/part time. Work day or night, it's up to you. There is the possibility of having the taxi car to yourself. Then you are responsible for taking care of the car in the best possible way. The company is affiliated with Uber and Bolt. You should have good driving experience.

The service requires a Swedish taxi driver's license.
You can apply for the position via email or text message. You can also just call (0763258321)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03
E-post: Gondalservices41@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Gondal Services AB (org.nr 559472-5177)
Nekvägen 29 Lgh 1105 (visa karta)
163 57  SPÅNGA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Muhammad Zaheer Abbas Gondal
Gondalservices41@gmail.com
0763258321

Jobbnummer
9145641

