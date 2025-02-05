We are looking for one to two drivers who like to work as a taxi driver. The service is full/part time. Work day or night, it's up to you. There is the possibility of having the taxi car to yourself. Then you are responsible for taking care of the car in the best possible way. The company is affiliated with Uber and Bolt. You should have good driving experience.
The service requires a Swedish taxi driver's license. You can apply for the position via email or text message. You can also just call (0763258321)