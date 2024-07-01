Tax specialist
How do we deliver value for our Tax clients?
We are looking for new colleagues to join our Transfer Pricing team. We are looking for new colleagues across Sweden, and particularly in Gothenburg and Stockholm. Within our Swedish Transfer Pricing team of ca. 45 persons, we help multinational groups with planning, documenting, executing, and defending the pricing of their intercompany transactions. Our projects are of a very varying nature and consist of everything from simpler compliance projects to very complex restructuring projects. Being part of our team, you will use and develop your skills in relation to both legal and economic analysis, as well as project management. We offer you a place to grow and a versatile team with varying backgrounds and experiences.
Responsibilities
As an Advisor within Transfer Pricing, you'll work as part of a team of problem solvers with extensive consulting and industry experience, helping our clients solve their complex business issues from strategy to execution. Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Designing global transfer pricing models
- Developing and/or amending transfer pricing policies
- Documentation, reports, memorandums and communications
- Benchmarking
- Dealing with intangible property and valuation exercises
- Dispute resolutions services (tax audits, APAs, MAPs)
- Restructuring projects
- Financial transactions
- Allocation of profit to permanent establishments
- Educations, networks and seminars
- Driving projects, both internal and external work
- Developing and/or implementing tools, e.g. for preparing documentations, visualizations, calculation models and other tech initiatives
Preferred skills
We are looking for new colleagues with between 2-6 years of working experience within transfer pricing. You should be prepared to take on new challenges, have a great interest in the customers' business and be able to apply your knowledge across a wide range of topics and industries. You are a true team player with great ability to collaborate and communicate with both colleagues and clients. We want you to continue to grow within our organization and develop together with PwC!
Application
Welcome with your application to us. We will review applications continuously, and the position may be filled earlier than the application deadline.
Please attach the following documents to your application
- CV
- Cover letter
Recruitment Process
We believe in the strength of having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection. The tests are the first step in our selection process. You will receive a link to these tests after we have received your application. We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. When meeting with HR, you will have a competency-based interview where we examine the personality test you completed before the interview. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. We call for interviews continuously, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
PwC Sweden is the market leader within auditing and advisory services with more than 3,000 employees across Sweden - we are where you are! Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems and our values permeate everything we do.
We are proactive advisors who are driven by understanding you and our other 24,000 clients' real needs and finding solutions to complex business challenges - no matter what phase your business is in. What makes us unique is that we combine the latest technology with collaboration between our specialists. We are a community of solvers who stay with you all the way!
