Talent Sourcing Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla administratörsjobb i Ludvika
2024-05-07
Talent acquisition is a strategic pillar and a key area to succeed with our business and strategy. We see a huge growth within Hitachi Energy, therefore we are looking for a Talent Sourcing Specialist to join our Northern Europe Talent & Learning team, focusing on our business in Sweden. You will be responsible for building a strong talent pipeline for our company 's current and future staffing needs.
In your role you will focus on developing and nurturing relationships with active and passive candidates, to improve company productivity and competitiveness. You will use various sourcing technique and platforms to proactively identify and engage with potential candidates who possess the qualifications for our most recurring roles .
We offer you a great team and a company full of fantastic people & many opportunities to develop yourself, both personally and professionally!
Your responsibilities
Identify, initiate and develop Sourcing strategies and best practices throughout our recruitment process
Ensure continuous talent pipelining and candidate pools aligning with our capability and workforce plan
Source, qualify and engage candidates to our most recurring roles, as for example on university fairs
Cultivate relationships with potential candidates, hiring managers, talent acquisition partners and HR Business partners, creating a robust and sustainable network
Source for hard-to-fill positions and create referral campaigns to create exposure and employee engagement
Analyze industry trends, competitor behavior, and customer preferences to inform strategic decision-making and drive business growth
Build a manage network of top candidates for rapid and efficient backfilling
Your background
You are a customer-and service-oriented person with solid communication skills, fluent in English and Swedish
You hold a university degree within HR, Business Administration, Engineering and/or other relevant areas
Experience in Recruiting systems or pipelining tools
As a person you are flexible, humble, determined and can work independently as well as collaborate well with others
In this role it is important to be structured and be able to work effectively with several processes at once
Proven work experience as Talent Sourcing Specialist or similar role
Additional Information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 26th of May.
Recruiting Manager, Elias Ströberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Unionen - Karin Ulvemark, +46 730 70 01 20; Sveriges ingenjörer: Bo Westman +4610 7383804 or Elisabeth Gudmundsson, +46 107 38 32 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387050. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8664362