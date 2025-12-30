Talent Partner
2025-12-30
About the Role
We're looking for a Talent Acquisition Partner to join our growing team in Stockholm and help us scale Tandem across Europe. You'll be at the heart of our mission - connecting brilliant people with meaningful work that's reshaping how healthcare works.
This role is all about people and impact. You'll partner closely with our teams to attract and hire exceptional go-to-market talent and doctors across Europe - building the teams that bring Tandem's vision to life. You'll craft creative sourcing strategies, champion a high-touch hiring experience, and act as a true partner to the business as we expand into new markets.
We're expanding fast - new countries, new teams, new opportunities to make an impact. That means you'll play a key role in building the foundations of how we hire at scale while keeping the heart of Tandem's culture alive. If you love connecting people to purpose, thrive in high-growth, fast paced environments, and want to help shape the team that's transforming healthcare across Europe - this role is for you.
What You Will Do
Partner with hiring managers to understand their needs and bring the right people into every conversation.
Own end-to-end hiring all roles as needed (Commercial, Medical Operations & Tech as needed) across multiple European markets.
Craft and experiment with creative sourcing strategies to attract world-class talent beyond the obvious channels.
Build a thoughtful, inclusive, and seamless candidate experience from first touch to offer.
Help shape and scale our recruitment processes as Tandem grows - balancing speed with quality.
Strengthen our employer brand by telling authentic stories about our people, culture, and mission.
Be a culture carrier: bring energy, curiosity, and passion into every interaction.
What You Bring
Proven experience as a Talent Partner, ideally in a high-growth, international environment.
A track record of hiring for go-to-market roles and/or medical professionals across Europe.
Deep curiosity and creativity when it comes to sourcing in order to find the people others overlook.
You're excited by the plethora of Talent Acquisition enablement tools and embrace AI-driven tech and sourcing innovation to work smarter and uncover hidden talent.
Strong stakeholder management skills - you build trust fast and communicate with clarity.
A passion for creating a great candidate experience and championing diversity in every process.
Comfort with ambiguity and change, you thrive where things are moving fast and are energized and thrive at high pace.
A genuine interest in healthcare, technology, and making work feel human again.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tandem Health AB
(org.nr 559444-6857)
Malmskillnadsgatan 44 A
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
