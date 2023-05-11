Talent Partner
2023-05-11
Talent partner - H&M Brand
Do you want to join H&M on a journey, defining the way we create and develop our talent management agenda to the next level? If you have a genuine passion for bringing people and business together, an interest in Talent management and proven experience of creating and supporting the implementation of strategic HR processes - this might be the role for you!
What we do
On this journey, we 're all collaborating to create a strong TM agenda to support both our business needs and EVP promise and as a Talent Partner, you will be one of the key players in making this happen. Together with other Talent partners, HR colleagues and Business experts in our Head office and Regions you will support creating and integrating a talent management roadmap in line with our Brand business plan.
As a Talent Partner, you will actively contribute by working closely in partnership with our business leaders and HRs for our Head office functions and Business units. You will support the TM agenda and goals being implemented and anchored in the business. You will work both strategically and operationally, to ensure that our Talent strategy is executed in the most effective and efficient way.
Your responsibilities:
Support implementation of our Talent vision, strategy, best practice tools and processes for our Central functions and Business units
Support the process of identifying current and future talent needs including; future competence requirements and overall gaps, key role readiness and diverse representation
Support in setting long and short-term recruitment forecast
Proactively seek out forums where certain talent/competencies can be found and attracted
Ensure that role descriptions, competence criteria and other role-specific material are up to date
Coordinate talent pipelines, succession planning, cross-functional talent talks
Support in visualizing and sharing career paths for specific roles and competence areas
Communicate and train leaders, and employees in our Talent philosophy and ways of working
Who you are
Being part of this journey means there is no one clear path. We ask you to be open to change and take part in creating an organization for the future. This is an opportunity for open-minded team players that by being curious, innovative, and forward-thinking.
We ask you to be yourself, drive results, work towards goals and go for it with everything you've got.
Besides your personality we see that you have:
Track record of driving HR projects from start to finish, from the overall picture to details, with an analytical mindset
Experience in supporting the implementation of strategies that support business results from an HR function
Have experience in coaching and developing employees and leaders in a cross-functional setting and the ability to build trustful relations
A genuine interest in talent management and a strong belief in the individual 's potential and their ability to grow and develop
Have experience from supporting organizations through change is an advantage
Fluency in both spoken and written English is a must while excellent presentation and communication skills are also essential.
Come and join us!
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are a match, send us your application through the career site latest May 21st. We are looking to have a mix of people that work in a way that optimizes our decision making, team performance and ultimately helps us reflect, respect and relate to our employees and customers. This is a permanent position working for our Head office but you don't necessarily need to be placed in Stockholm. Note that due to GDPR we only handle applications via our career site.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-21
