Talent & HR Manager
Plasticfri AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Plasticfri AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Talent & HR Manager
Are you looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the world?
As Talent & HR Manager at PlasticFri, you will play a key role in recruitment, performance monitoring, and fostering an environment of accountability and growth. In this role, you'll combine your ability to attract top talent with a proactive approach to ensuring every team member is thriving, delivering results, and aligned with PlasticFri's ambitious mission to redefine sustainability.
Main responsibilities Recruitment leadership: Take charge of sourcing, headhunting, interviewing and onboarding exceptional talent to meet PlasticFri's growth needs.
Performance monitoring: Regularly track and followup individual and team KPIs, ensuring clear accountability and maintaining high standards.
Feedback and development: Act as the go-to person for guiding team members, addressing challenges, and implementing improvement plans where needed.
HR coordination: Support HR processes such as documentation, compliance, and employee engagement activities.
Culture building: Champion PlasticFri's values, fostering a culture of ambition, teamwork, and results-driven excellence.
Skills and qualifications Strong recruitment skills: Proven HR experience and ability to identify, attract, onboard and retain high-performing individuals.
Performance-oriented mindset: Experience in tracking and evaluating employee performance metrics effectively.
HR knowledge: Familiarity with HR processes, tools, and best practices.
Assertive and proactive: Confident in providing feedback, setting boundaries, and driving accountability.
Passion for sustainability: A genuine interest in PlasticFri's mission to make a positive global impact.
Exceptional organizational and communication skills, both in Swedish and English
We also see that you: Take ownership of responsibilities and aren't afraid to push for results.
Excel in a fast-paced startup environment.
Have a "can-do" attitude and a knack for finding solutions to challenges.
Enjoy motivating and guiding others to reach their full potential.
Interested?
We are interviewing continuously with the aim of filling the position as soon as possible. Apply today to be part of a team shaping a more sustainable future!
Please note we are looking for an in-house team member and not HR consultants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Plasticfri AB
(org.nr 559171-5130), http://www.plasticfri.com Arbetsplats
PlasticFri Jobbnummer
9061371