Talent Acquisition Sourcer Intern
2025-04-29
This is a paid internship role with location in any of our legal entities globally: Wroclaw, Linkoping, Gothenburg, Oslo, Barcelona or Dundee.
Are you passionate about connecting people with opportunities? Are you curious about employer branding, recruitment marketing, and how top talent is found and hired globally? Join our Global Talent Acquisition team as a Talent Sourcer Intern, where you'll gain hands-on experience in modern, strategic recruiting.
As a Talent Sourcer Intern, you'll play a vital role in identifying, engaging, and attracting talent. You'll support various initiatives from talent sourcing to market research, while working closely with recruiters and internal stakeholders across the business.
Role & Responsibilities:
Conduct proactive talent sourcing and outreach through platforms like LinkedIn, GitHub, and other online communities.
Craft personalized messaging and engaging recruiting emails to connect with passive candidates.
Collaborate with Talent Acquisition Partners to understand hiring needs and build talent pipelines.
Contribute to employer branding initiatives and recruitment marketing campaigns to boost our presence in the talent market.
Participate in talent market research and deliver insights to help shape our sourcing strategies.
Perform data analysis to support the health and effectiveness of our talent pipeline.
Assist in the improvement of recruitment processes and documentation of best practices.
Help build and deliver talent market presentations for internal stakeholders.
Support the training of hiring managers and team members on interview best practices and candidate experience.
Coordinate interviews, reference checks, and other administrative tasks to ensure a seamless hiring process.
Ideal Candidate's Profile:
Currently pursuing a degree in Human Resources, Business, Psychology, or a related field.
Available to work at least 20 hours per week.
A strong interest in recruitment, talent acquisition, and employer branding.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Strong organizational and time management skills.
Curiosity for data-driven decision-making and talent trends.
Prior experience in HR, recruitment, or marketing is a plus!
What's on Offer
A hands-on internship within a global, collaborative Talent Acquisition team.
Exposure to international hiring strategies and global employer branding efforts.
The opportunity to make a real impact on how we attract and hire top talent.
A flat organization structure and a friendly, inclusive culture where your voice matters.
Learning opportunities through mentorship and cross-functional collaboration.
Interested?
