Talent Acquisition Partner HQ

Company Description
Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company that provides an online platform for consumers, merchants and couriers. It connects people looking to order food and other goods with people interested in selling and delivering them. To enable this, Wolt develops a wide range of technologies from local logistics to retail software and financial solutions - as well as operating its own grocery stores under the Wolt Market brand. Wolt's products include Wolt+ (subscription service for customers), Wolt for Work (meal benefits and office deliveries for companies), Wolt Drive (fast last-mile deliveries for merchants) and Wolt Self-Delivery (service for merchant partners with their own delivery staff). Wolt's mission is to make cities better by empowering and growing local communities. Wolt was founded in 2014 and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022. DoorDash operates in 31 countries today, 27 of which are with the Wolt product and brand.
So, why work at Wolt?
At Wolt, We're About Getting Things Done. You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
We work hard to make cities into better places, and it's pretty cool seeing us grow every week. If you're passionate about building things that just... work, Wolt might be for you.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together.
Job Description
Are you an experienced talent acquisition professional with a passion for building teams in close collaboration with your hiring managers? Does being part of one of Europe's fastest growing companies interest you? If so, then we'd love to chat!
Role background
Our Talent Acquisition team is now a global team of 130+ based across multiple European countries, Tokyo and Tel Aviv. And we are open to considering top TA talent in any of the 27 countries where we do business! As part of our phenomenal growth, we are now looking for an experienced talent acquisition partner to join our HQ talent acquisition team, responsible for finding exceptional talent for non-tech focused roles spanning from Sales, Marketing, Operations, Brand, PR & Communications to Finance, Strategy, Legal, People etc.
As a Talent Acquisition Partner, you'll be owning the end-to-end recruitment process while managing the relationships with your key stakeholders and always putting candidate experience and quality of hire at the heart of everything you do.
This is a great opportunity for someone who is passionate about the future of recruitment, and wants to develop and improve hiring processes together with Wolt's business leaders, as well as impact strategic initiatives such as diversity attraction, market mapping of talent for new hubs, geographical expansion projects and more.
What you'll be doing
Be the project lead on recruitment in your assigned hiring teams and together plan a solid hiring roadmap; agree on processes and train interviewers where needed.
Provide guidance, understanding and insight to your hiring managers based on your experience, know-how, market understanding and well informed data points.
Build candidate pipelines that are relevant to your hiring teams.
Use data to make informed decisions and utilize talent acquisition tooling & reporting to drive efficiencies in your recruiting funnel, increasing candidate pass-through ratios over time & removing bottlenecks that impact KPI's such as monthly fill rate, time to hire, cost per hire and more.
Invent new and innovative ways to attract the best people globally to join Wolt, while excelling at basic recruiting best practices.
Collaborate with your sub-team within the broader TA team and together share ideas and wins and help each other solve hiring related challenges
Partner with different talent teams, such as Employer Branding to drive optimal advertising, events, social media campaigns and other initiatives to promote opportunities within the department you support.
Qualifications
You have previous experience in recruitment and you enjoy being the advisor and leader of processes.
You are an advocate for candidate experience excellence and consider this in every decision you make.
You enjoy working in a fast paced international environment (you will have colleagues across the globe).
You are able to collaborate and proactively communicate clearly both verbally and in written form with various stakeholders in English.
You care about data and are accustomed to transparently sharing pipeline and other important data with your hiring teams.
Additional information
If you are excited about working in a high-growth environment, taking ownership, and being part of an extremely ambitious team, then click below to apply and get the conversation going!
Along with a competitive salary and benefits, you will also be eligible for our long term incentive plan.
You will fit into a truly diverse team across 27 countries - what really matters to us is a caring and welcoming environment where we embrace uniqueness and celebrate diversity. Experience a company culture where we work on eye level, decisions are made quickly and knowledge sharing, as well as mentoring, is on our daily agenda.
