Talent Acquisition Manager
2023-01-17
Do you want to make the world a better place - to be part of a team helping people reach their potential by solving one of society's most pressing health issues?
Our mission
Diet Doctor is a health-tech company that aims to empower people everywhere to dramatically and sustainably improve their metabolic health. We focus on lifestyle interventions - especially delicious food! - not medication or surgery, and we're building a product that will make it simple to eat better (not less).
Now we're looking for a Talent Acquisition Manager to join the team and help us succeed with our mission.
What will you do
• Source candidates from roles within Operations/Commercial, Product, Tech, and Content.
• Create a strong candidate pool for each of these segments
• Create job posts on various talent sites, such as Linkedin, and Indeed.
• Screen candidates
• Manage the recruitment process
• Support new candidate onboarding
• Continuously improve our recruitment flow and onboarding
• Promote our company brand and values
• Work with operations & finance to create and improve reward and retainment programs
We think you are:
• An incredibly fun and caring communicator
• Passionate about recruiting and talent management
• Extremely well organized and very focused
• Someone who has great general knowledge of standard business roles, especially in the tech functions
• A team player, but also someone who knows how to operate alone
• Someone who is naturally able to leave great first impressions on others
• A person who wants to develop and grow into a more senior Talent Acquisition role
What's in it for you?
• Meaningful work: Enjoy the opportunity to contribute to a product that can help improve the health of millions of people.
• Meaningful relationships: Be part of a driven, ambitious, and inspiring work environment with people who want to do good in the world. We try to optimize happiness by tracking employee satisfaction, using a minimalist workflow process, minimizing meetings, and allowing for long uninterrupted blocks of work.
• Growth: People at Diet Doctor love to grow. We'll give you lots of responsibility and support to do great things and learn fast. The company will pay for courses or conferences you want to attend within alignment with our policies.
• Great compensation: We offer a competitive salary and the chance to own part of the company through our employee stock offering.
Progress so far
• We built the largest keto and low carb site in the world. Now we're taking our product and app to the next level, based on the latest science, making it flexible and personalized for different dietary preferences.
• We're funded by our members (we don't show ads) and have 45+ employees representing 20+ different nationalities.
• In early 2022, we took our (https://www.eu-startups.com/2022/03/swedish-diet-doctor-picks-up-e3-5-million-to-revolutionize-the-view-of-healthy-food/)
to strengthen our team and speed up the creation of our updated product.
• We're among the top-ranked nutrition websites in the world on (https://www.trustpilot.com/review/dietdoctor.com)
and have strong (https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Diet-Doctor-Reviews-E2389502.htm)
ratings.
Our culture
At Diet Doctor, we aim to always live our four company values: trustworthiness, simplicity, inspiration, and goodness.
We're passionate about building a team of top performers - who live by our values and get great things done fast - because we believe it will significantly increase our ability to make meaningful progress.
Apply now
Applications must be in English and will be continuously reviewed.
This is a full-time position, working from our beautiful and airy headquarters in Stockholm, at Fleminggatan 7, near the Central Station.
Diet Doctor Sweden AB
http://www.dietdoctor.com
Diet Doctor
