Systems Engineer Test & Validation
Company Description
At Konecranes, we believe that great customer experience is built on the people behind the Konecranes name. Everything we do, we do with passion and drive. We believe diversity drives business success and is the foundation for our growth. We welcome different backgrounds and skills that enrich our community and we promote a place where we can ALL be ourselves. This is what makes Konecranes a unique place to work.
Job Description
As a Systems Engineer Test & Validation, you will take a leading role within verification and validation of our systems and products. You ensure that design, software, and system solutions meet defined requirements and perform reliably in their intended operational environment.
You are responsible for developing and executing test strategies, plans, and protocols throughout the product lifecycle, from requirements review and system integration to release. The role includes ownership of planning and execution of V&V activities, with the mandate to act based on technical needs and priorities.
In this role, you will:
Lead and coordinate verification and validation activities within areas such as machine safety, electrical safety, functionality, performance, EMC, noise, vibrations, visibility, braking systems, and component requirements
Ensure that systems comply with functional safety and regulatory requirements in collaboration with the Compliance Engineer
Plan and conduct system-level testing such as simulations, HIL, and physical testing together with internal teams and external suppliers
Develop work processes, methodologies, and tools within System Verification & Validation
Provide specialist competence and support across the technology organization
Follow standardization work within Industrial Trucks and represent the organization in relevant forums
Benchmark developments in the field and drive continuous improvements
Report progress, deviations, and propose necessary improvement actions
You report to the Senior Engineering Manager, Head of Engineering.
Qualifications
In this role, we see that you hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Systems Engineering, or have acquired equivalent competence through relevant work experience. You have experience from technical roles within relevant industries, preferably related to heavy-duty vehicles, commercial vehicles, or industrial machinery.
You approach your work in a structured and analytical way, with a fact-based mindset. You have a practical engineering perspective and are comfortable driving technical topics forward in collaboration with cross-functional teams. You are able to balance a broad system view with attention to detail and take responsibility in complex technical environments.
Meritorious for the role
Several years of experience in system-level verification and validation
Experience working with functional safety, for example according to ISO 26262
Experience working with regulatory requirements or homologation
Experience collaborating with external partners and suppliers
Requirements
Relevant academic degree or equivalent professional experience
Professional proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Additional information
The position is located in Markaryd, Sweden. There is the possibility to work partly remotely, which means you can work from home approximately two days per week.
The position is available immediately or as agreed. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
With further questions about the position and the company, please contact the recruiting manager Daniel Samuelsson via daniel.samuelsson@konecranes.com
We look forward to receiving your application!
Konecranes moves what matters. We are a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with 16 000+ professionals in over 50 countries, we are trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs.
